0
Stock video
Young woman with glasses eating pizza. A girl stands at the panoramic window in a shopping center against the backdrop of garlands.
V
By Vital9s
- Stock footage ID: 1082767219
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|244.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Happy Young Couple in Love Have Romantic Dinner, Toasting Each other with Glasses of Wine, Eating Tasty Meal in the Kitchen, Celebrating and Talking. Lovely Husband and Wife Have Romantic Time
4k00:27Waiter serving food for people in restaurant. Couple wating dishes in restaurant. Close up of waiter putting plates with food on table in cafe
4k00:06Young smiling friends cheersing with their wine glasses at an outdoor dinner party, happy friends raising a toast together
4k00:14Slow motion of smiling father pouring water in the glasses during family lunch in dining room. Shot with RED camera in 8k. Concept of purity, healthcare, wellbeing, happy family
hd00:22Group of mature friends raising a toast with glasses of red wine outdoor during sunset. Close up hands of senior men and women toasting with wine. Close up shot of friends hands cheering.
hd00:10Group of friends enjoying picnic while drinking red wine and eating snack appetizer in slow motion - Young people cheering with sangria and having fun together at sunset - Fisheye lens distorsion
Same model in other videos
4k00:08A young woman inflates a long blue balloon with a pump on a yellow background. Girl in a pink turtleneck and glasses.
hd00:10A young woman runs through a birch forest in slow motion. The girl runs between the trees. Back view.
4k00:12A young woman in a mask strokes a cat. The girl in quarantine at home stands at the window and caresses the British cat. View behind the glass.
4k00:09A young woman sits with a phone in her hands at the airport with a suitcase. Girl in a pink coat.
4k00:12The young woman was sweating because of the heat. The woman felt hot in the stuffy room. She wipes sweat from her forehead closeup.
4k00:06The builder plasters the wall in the room. A woman in special clothes and a helmet makes repairs.
4k00:14A young woman with glasses has a rewound head due to a pain in a tooth. The girl touches her cheek with her hand. Shooting on a red background.
Related video keywords
abdominaladultbeautifulbellybodycarecaucasiancheerfulcheesecosinesscravingdinnereatingenergyenjoyexpectantexpectingfastfastfoodfatfemalefoodgirlglassglasseshandhappyhealthyjunklifelifestylelight bulbslovemealmothermotherhoodnutritionpanoramicparenthoodpersonpizzapregnancypregnantshopping centerslicetastytummywindowwoman