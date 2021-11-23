0
Stock video
british shorthair cat playing with a rod with feather
F
By Freer
- Stock footage ID: 1082766970
Video clip length: 00:52FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|88.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Cat in sunglasses. Cat in glasses. Close-up of cat's faces in sunglasses. Cat take off sunglasses. British cat.
hd00:20Cute baby cats fight over a toy.Two adorable little kittens argue over a yellow duck plush toy, they end up in a cute playful fight.
hd00:22Kitten climbing down the ladder almost falling. Baby cat walking on tall wooden bed and trying to get down over the ladder almost falling down, catching up.