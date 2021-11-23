0
Stock video
Wet purebred dog just after shower, water on fur hair, Happy cute Dog Papillon After a Bath Drying in towel. Pet in grooming salon. Closeup
A
By ArieStudio
- Stock footage ID: 1082766901
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|718.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Close Up Shot of a Golden Retriever Looking into the Camera and Sniffing with his Nose at the Beach.
4k00:10Loyal Golden Retriever Dog Running Across Green Backyard Lawn. Top Quality Pedigree Dog Breed Specimen Shows it's Smartness, Cuteness, and Noble Beauty. Following Dolly Camera Slow Motion Shot
Related video keywords
animal hairanimal headbarberblowbreedcaninecarecleancutedaydogdog groomerdog yawnsdomesticdomestic animalsdryelegantfanfluffyfunnyfurgroominggrooming salonhairhair drierlook at cameraone animalpapillonpedigreepetpet grooming salonpet shopportraitprofessionalpurebredpurebred dograinsalonsaloonshowerslow motionsnoutstylingwashingwetyoung animal