 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Wet purebred dog just after shower, water on fur hair, Happy cute Dog Papillon After a Bath Drying in towel. Pet in grooming salon. Closeup

A

By ArieStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1082766901
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV718.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

Related stock videos

Funny Labrador Dog Diving In Swimming Pool In Summer. Slow Motion. 4K.
hd00:18Funny Labrador Dog Diving In Swimming Pool In Summer. Slow Motion. 4K.
Close Up Shot of a Golden Retriever Looking into the Camera and Sniffing with his Nose at the Beach.
hd00:10Close Up Shot of a Golden Retriever Looking into the Camera and Sniffing with his Nose at the Beach.
Black lab running down dock and jumping off into pond in slow motion with a big splash
hd00:25Black lab running down dock and jumping off into pond in slow motion with a big splash
Dog shaking off water, slow motion
hd00:29Dog shaking off water, slow motion
Loyal Golden Retriever Dog Running Across Green Backyard Lawn. Top Quality Pedigree Dog Breed Specimen Shows it's Smartness, Cuteness, and Noble Beauty. Following Dolly Camera Slow Motion Shot
4k00:10Loyal Golden Retriever Dog Running Across Green Backyard Lawn. Top Quality Pedigree Dog Breed Specimen Shows it's Smartness, Cuteness, and Noble Beauty. Following Dolly Camera Slow Motion Shot
The dog shakes off the water. Pleasant coolness in summer. Slow Motion Video
hd00:14The dog shakes off the water. Pleasant coolness in summer. Slow Motion Video
Labrador retriever in river
hd00:08Labrador retriever in river
Slow motion of a playful pedigreed Golden Retriever dog is running and jumping in the lake in a sunny day.
4k00:14Slow motion of a playful pedigreed Golden Retriever dog is running and jumping in the lake in a sunny day.

Related video keywords