0
Stock video
Beautiful young asian woman holding cartridge applying cream or lotion on skin legs with moisturizer, beauty asia girl applying skincare touch legs with cosmetic makeup, skin care and health concept.
N
By NT_Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1082766388
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Happy attractive young woman touching pretty face after applying cream do make up looking in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized hydrated skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:16Confident happy young woman holding mascara apply on eyeleashes prepare getting ready in the morning, smiling beautiful girl doing make up put cosmetics on face looking in mirror in bathroom at home
4k00:09Happy attractive young woman with towel on head touch face after applying cream remove makeup look in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:20Young woman having massage in spa salon. Close-up of woman relaxing during back massage lying on massage table in slow motion
4k00:24Woman with perfect body applying refreshing cream or body lotion on her legs. Concept depilation, skincare, cosmetics
4k00:13Young woman applying sanitizer gel rubbing hands before distance computer work from home office on remote quarantine. Female worker wearing mask using sanitiser for corona virus protection concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10beautiful woman applying skincare lotion to face caring for skin with feminine beauty products RED EPIC DRAGON
4k00:32Female Beauty Portrait. Happy Caucasian Woman with Brown Hair Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Sunscreen, Applying Nourishing Cream. Cosmetics and Skincare Concept on Isolated Background.
4k00:14Female Beauty Portrait. Happy Caucasian Woman with Brown Hair Touching Natural, Healthy Skin, Using Sunscreen, Applying Nourishing Face Cream. Cosmetics and Skincare Concept on Isolated Background.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Beautiful young asian woman makeup of cosmetic for facial soft, girl hand touch face smooth applying cream and lotion for rejuvenation, beauty perfect with wellness, skin care and health concept.
4k00:09Beautiful sexy young asian body woman diet thin shape look mirror with waist measuring waist and belly, woman with slim reflection in the mirror with measurement tape, weight loss and lifestyle concept
4k00:04Beautiful sexy young asian woman applying cream on hand and message, beauty girl applying body lotion skin care for health and soft hydration, treatment dermatology and cosmetic with moisturizer.
4k00:22Beautiful young asian woman touch skin leg smooth with cream and lotion for hydration and smooth applying body care and cosmetic for silky and soft, beauty perfect with wellness, health and care
4k00:12Beautiful young asian woman touch skin leg smooth with cream and lotion for hydration and smooth, girl applying body care and cosmetic for silky and soft, beauty perfect with wellness, health and care
4k00:09Beautiful young asian woman touch skin smooth of eyes with perfect, girl massaging facial for health with cosmetic, skin care is hydration and rejuvenation with cream or lotion, beauty concept.
4k00:10Beautiful young asian woman smiling look at mirror of checking face with skin care and cosmetic for rejuvenation and hygiene, beauty girl happy clean facial with cream or lotion and for health.
Related video keywords
adultapplyingarmbeautifulbeautybodybodycarecarecaucasiancleanclose-upcloseupcosmeticcosmetologycreamdermatologyfemalefemininegirlhandshealthhealthcarehealthyhydrationhygieneindoorslifestyleslotionmake upmakeupmassagemoisturizerone personpeoplepersonprotectionskinskin careskincaresmoothsoftspasunblocktanningtouchingtreatmentwellnesswomanwristyoung