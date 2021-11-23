 
0

Stock video

4k Drone shot of ocean waves crashing on to rocky coastline and mountain cliff in Australia.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1082764927
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV3.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV153.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV30.2 MB

