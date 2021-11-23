 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up shot of childhood asthma inhaling mask illnesses little girl doing aerosol independently .

S

By StudioASD

  • Stock footage ID: 1082764690
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV417.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

Male struggling to breath as he wears an oxygen mask and self isolates from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
hd00:12Male struggling to breath as he wears an oxygen mask and self isolates from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
sick man on bed with breathing problems coughing using aerosol nubulizer inhaler
4k00:22sick man on bed with breathing problems coughing using aerosol nubulizer inhaler
procedure inhalation of child
hd00:21procedure inhalation of child
Girl sitting in bed in the hospital and inhales. The girl is sick, coughing, sad, not funny, treatment in the hospital, at the doctor's. Inhalation mask on her face.
4k00:19Girl sitting in bed in the hospital and inhales. The girl is sick, coughing, sad, not funny, treatment in the hospital, at the doctor's. Inhalation mask on her face.
Top view of doctors hands putting on ill kid face oxygen inhalation mask. Close up view of unconscious little boy dying while lying on medical transportation cart on way to hospital.
4k00:32Top view of doctors hands putting on ill kid face oxygen inhalation mask. Close up view of unconscious little boy dying while lying on medical transportation cart on way to hospital.
Cute little baby sick and nebulizer
hd00:14Cute little baby sick and nebulizer
childhood asthma inhaling mask illnesses little baby girl with flu id doing aerosol independently .
4k00:22childhood asthma inhaling mask illnesses little baby girl with flu id doing aerosol independently .
child in a mask for breathing inhalation medication
hd00:21child in a mask for breathing inhalation medication
Same model in other videos
Jack Russell Terrier dog. Dog happily runs with a girl on the grass in a nature park, slow motion
4k00:17Jack Russell Terrier dog. Dog happily runs with a girl on the grass in a nature park, slow motion
Silhouettes of children at sunset into the water on the beach. Happy friendly family. Slow motion shot
4k00:28Silhouettes of children at sunset into the water on the beach. Happy friendly family. Slow motion shot
Close portrait of a Young girl carries her dog in a bicycle basket, funny pets.
4k00:14Close portrait of a Young girl carries her dog in a bicycle basket, funny pets.
Close up. Jack Russell Terrier dog happily runs with a girl on the grass in a nature park, slow motion
4k00:19Close up. Jack Russell Terrier dog happily runs with a girl on the grass in a nature park, slow motion
Jack Russell Terrier dog happily runs with a girl on the grass in a nature park, slow motion
4k00:15Jack Russell Terrier dog happily runs with a girl on the grass in a nature park, slow motion
Girl using digital tablet technology device in an online lesson, talking on video via tablet
4k00:15Girl using digital tablet technology device in an online lesson, talking on video via tablet
A teenage girl sleeps with her Jack Russell Terrier dog in bed. . friendship of children and their pets. Close up view footage
4k00:26A teenage girl sleeps with her Jack Russell Terrier dog in bed. . friendship of children and their pets. Close up view footage
Young Woman feet walking the dog in the park forest. travel concept. Slow motion view
4k00:07Young Woman feet walking the dog in the park forest. travel concept. Slow motion view

Related video keywords