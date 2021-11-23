 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up footage of Hand Sound Producer Using a Music Mixer with Editing Tools in Concert

S

By StudioASD

  • Stock footage ID: 1082764687
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV497.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related stock videos

Close-Up of Dj Mixer Controller Desk in Night Club Disco Party. DJ Hands touching Buttons and Sliders Playing Electronic Music
hd00:06Close-Up of Dj Mixer Controller Desk in Night Club Disco Party. DJ Hands touching Buttons and Sliders Playing Electronic Music
Sound engineer moving sliders In music festival concert close up. Sound designer used audio mixer in studio. DJ slider sound music to put more volume during press bottom mixer bottom on desk.
4k00:23Sound engineer moving sliders In music festival concert close up. Sound designer used audio mixer in studio. DJ slider sound music to put more volume during press bottom mixer bottom on desk.
Vinyl record player. Plays song from an old turntable,4k top view. Black background. Music round plate rotate. Music disc turn. Tracking shot rotating disk with chroma-key green screen. Tracking point.
4k00:20Vinyl record player. Plays song from an old turntable,4k top view. Black background. Music round plate rotate. Music disc turn. Tracking shot rotating disk with chroma-key green screen. Tracking point.
Close-Up of Dj Mixer Controller Desk in Night Club Disco Party. DJ Hands touching Buttons and Sliders Playing Electronic Music
hd00:17Close-Up of Dj Mixer Controller Desk in Night Club Disco Party. DJ Hands touching Buttons and Sliders Playing Electronic Music
Hand of the sound producer at mixer panel, working at audio mixer
hd00:07Hand of the sound producer at mixer panel, working at audio mixer
Turntable playing music with hand with backlight close up. Oldschool hipster concept.
hd00:25Turntable playing music with hand with backlight close up. Oldschool hipster concept.
Abstract Circles light background LOOP. concert stage. beautiful particles. flying objects. light movements. movement of lines. illuminated lines that scan. . ideal for music clips.
hd00:10Abstract Circles light background LOOP. concert stage. beautiful particles. flying objects. light movements. movement of lines. illuminated lines that scan. . ideal for music clips.
Vinyl record on the pleer. Plays a song from an old turntable 4k top view. Black background. The music round plate rotate. Music disc turn. Obsolete technology. Stop the Player. Music is over.
4k00:30Vinyl record on the pleer. Plays a song from an old turntable 4k top view. Black background. The music round plate rotate. Music disc turn. Obsolete technology. Stop the Player. Music is over.

Related video keywords