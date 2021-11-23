0
Stock video
Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Close up view footage
S
By StudioASD
- Stock footage ID: 1082764666
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|471.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Group of five sporty women practicing yoga lesson with instructor, workout in summer park doing exercise outdoor in meadow. Teamwork, good mood and healthy life concept.
4k00:16Active senior woman with fitness mat and water bottle in hands walking in park. Happy mature lady strolling in summer park going at outdoors yoga class
4k00:18Beautiful women doing yoga exercises of stretching body at nature on the mat they concentrated and relaxed practicing yoga meditation poses while taking a fresh air at nature
hd00:07One attractive 20s female person sitting in lotus position on matting and breathing inside of yogas studio closeup. Strong sportswoman concentrated making asanas and take a breathe sit on wood floor
4k00:13Young woman yoga outdoors keep calm and meditates while practicing yoga to explore the inner peace.
4k00:33Teaching yoga online. Happy attracrive woman in sportswear looking at digital tablet and giving online yoga class while sitting on a mat in the park on a summer morning
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Portrait of smiling biracial woman wearing sportswear in forest with yoga mat. healthy, active lifestyle and outdoor leisure time.
4k00:12Portrait of healthy mixed race woman exercising outdoors holding yoga mat standing by the sea. healthy living, off the grid and close to nature.
Same model in other videos
4k00:29The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye and then looks into the camera. Close up view footage
4k00:29Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Wide footage
4k00:20Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga exercise outdoors in sunny day. Bare feet are very close
Related video keywords
activeactivityadultbalancebeautybodycaucasianenergyexercisefemalefitfitnessfreedomgreen grasshandhappyhealthhealthylifestylelotusmatmeditationmorningnatureoneoutdooroutdoorsparkpersonposepositionpracticepracticingrelaxrelaxationslow motionsportsportswearstretchingsummersunlightsunrisetrainingwellnesswomanworkoutyogayoung