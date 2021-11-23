 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Wide view of Woman stand on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. slow motion footage

S

By StudioASD

  • Stock footage ID: 1082764660
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV81.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16 MB

Related stock videos

Shooting of admirable female teenager doing yoga in park. Simple pose. Mind and body. Harmony. Stress-buster. Summertime. Outdoors.
4k00:07Shooting of admirable female teenager doing yoga in park. Simple pose. Mind and body. Harmony. Stress-buster. Summertime. Outdoors.
Fitness woman training yoga pose leaning on strong arm and leg outdoor cloudy urban view, healthy sport lifestyle concept of female practicing asana alone on mat enjoying self development with pigeons
4k00:26Fitness woman training yoga pose leaning on strong arm and leg outdoor cloudy urban view, healthy sport lifestyle concept of female practicing asana alone on mat enjoying self development with pigeons
Girl practicing yoga at sunrise, outdoor sun
4k00:07Girl practicing yoga at sunrise, outdoor sun
Sport and fitness concept. Plus size woman in sporty top and leggings happily standing in plank on yoga mat spending time on green grass
4k00:13Sport and fitness concept. Plus size woman in sporty top and leggings happily standing in plank on yoga mat spending time on green grass
Cheerful senior woman looking away holding yoga mat at park. Portrait of sporty attractive mature lady standing outdoors enjoying river view relaxing after intensive yoga class
4k00:16Cheerful senior woman looking away holding yoga mat at park. Portrait of sporty attractive mature lady standing outdoors enjoying river view relaxing after intensive yoga class
Outdoor fitness activity. Likable attractive Muslim woman in sportswear teaching her preschool cute daughter how to do side tilts, enjoying leisure time together in the summer park
4k00:16Outdoor fitness activity. Likable attractive Muslim woman in sportswear teaching her preschool cute daughter how to do side tilts, enjoying leisure time together in the summer park
Woman on a yoga mat to relax in a field near a lonely oak. yoga outdoor in the nature . Namaste Lotus pose. Meditation and Relax
4k00:16Woman on a yoga mat to relax in a field near a lonely oak. yoga outdoor in the nature . Namaste Lotus pose. Meditation and Relax
A girl traveler millennium with a backpack on her shoulders travels through a forest park, running with her hands high to meet a dream, an active lifestyle on vacation on a day off
4k00:21A girl traveler millennium with a backpack on her shoulders travels through a forest park, running with her hands high to meet a dream, an active lifestyle on vacation on a day off
Same model in other videos
Close up view. The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye
4k00:19Close up view. The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye
The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye and then looks into the camera. Close up view footage
4k00:29The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye and then looks into the camera. Close up view footage
Woman practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Close up view footage
4k00:19Woman practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Close up view footage
Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Wide footage
4k00:29Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Wide footage
Woman on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunset. Wide view
4k00:21Woman on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunset. Wide view
Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga exercise outdoors in sunny day. Bare feet are very close
4k00:20Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga exercise outdoors in sunny day. Bare feet are very close
The girl performs warm-up legs exercises before yoga in nature n park
4k00:32The girl performs warm-up legs exercises before yoga in nature n park
Close up woman hands rolling yoga mat from training in park.
4k00:11Close up woman hands rolling yoga mat from training in park.

Related video keywords