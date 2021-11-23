0
Stock video
Wide view of Woman stand on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. slow motion footage
S
By StudioASD
- Stock footage ID: 1082764660
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|81.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Shooting of admirable female teenager doing yoga in park. Simple pose. Mind and body. Harmony. Stress-buster. Summertime. Outdoors.
4k00:26Fitness woman training yoga pose leaning on strong arm and leg outdoor cloudy urban view, healthy sport lifestyle concept of female practicing asana alone on mat enjoying self development with pigeons
4k00:13Sport and fitness concept. Plus size woman in sporty top and leggings happily standing in plank on yoga mat spending time on green grass
4k00:16Cheerful senior woman looking away holding yoga mat at park. Portrait of sporty attractive mature lady standing outdoors enjoying river view relaxing after intensive yoga class
4k00:16Outdoor fitness activity. Likable attractive Muslim woman in sportswear teaching her preschool cute daughter how to do side tilts, enjoying leisure time together in the summer park
4k00:16Woman on a yoga mat to relax in a field near a lonely oak. yoga outdoor in the nature . Namaste Lotus pose. Meditation and Relax
Same model in other videos
4k00:29The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye and then looks into the camera. Close up view footage
4k00:29Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Wide footage
4k00:20Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga exercise outdoors in sunny day. Bare feet are very close
Related video keywords
activeactivityadultbalancebeautybodycaucasianenergyexercisefemalefitfitnessfreedomgirlgreen grasshandhappyhealthhealthylifestylelotusmatmeditationmorningnatureoneoutdooroutdoorsparkpersonposepositionpracticepracticingrelaxrelaxationslow motionsportsportswearstretchingsummersunlightsunrisetrainingwellnesswomanworkoutyogayoung