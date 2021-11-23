0
Stock video
Aerial drone view of Emission to atmosphere from industrial factory pipes. Wide view footage
S
By StudioASD
- Stock footage ID: 1082764630
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Aerial view. Emission to atmosphere from industrial pipes. Smokestack pipes shooted with drone.
4k00:25Aerial view over industrialized city with air atmosphere and river water pollution from metallurgical plant near sea. Dirty smoke and smog from pipes of steel factory and blast furnaces. Ecological
hd00:34air pollution - smokestack exhausting combustion gases into the air, aerial. pipes pollute atmosphere, power plants. Industrial factory pollution by smokestacks. Industry zone, climate change, ecology
4k00:31 Aerial view of Coal power plant Throwing ash Into the atmosphere during Sunrise. The fog is beautiful.
4k00:19Aerial view of high smoke stack with smoke emission. Plant pipes pollute atmosphere. Industrial factory pollution, smokestack exhaust gases. Industry zone, thick smoke plumes. Climate change, ecology
Related video keywords
aerialairatmospherebuildingchemicalchimneycityclimatecloudco2coaldamagedangerdioxidedirtyecologyemissionsenergyenvironmentenvironmentalexhaustfactoryfuelfumesgasglobalindustrialindustrymanufacturingpipepipesplantpollutepollutionpowerproductionrefineryskysmogsmokesmokestackstackstationsteamtechnologytowertoxicvaporwarmingwhite