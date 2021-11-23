 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial Drone view Of Rural Landscape With Picturesque Hills

S

By StudioASD

  • Stock footage ID: 1082764627
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related stock videos

aerial shot expensive luxury sport car SUV driving on the sunny clean road highway to mountains. Joy future packshot
4k00:13aerial shot expensive luxury sport car SUV driving on the sunny clean road highway to mountains. Joy future packshot
Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:09Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
Environment protection concept. Renewable energy. Sustainable development goals.
4k00:19Environment protection concept. Renewable energy. Sustainable development goals.
Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
Aerial, tilt down, drone shot, overlooking trees in flames, Alaskan forest fires destroying and causing air pollution, on a dark, summer night, in Alaska, USA
4k00:05Aerial, tilt down, drone shot, overlooking trees in flames, Alaskan forest fires destroying and causing air pollution, on a dark, summer night, in Alaska, USA
Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
4k00:10Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
4k00:14AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
4k00:18Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
Aerial Birds Eye Overhead Top Down View perspective of New York City Skyscrapers street, Urban Canyon road in Manhattan with busy car traffic and City lights at Night
4k00:22Aerial Birds Eye Overhead Top Down View perspective of New York City Skyscrapers street, Urban Canyon road in Manhattan with busy car traffic and City lights at Night
Wide Shot of Jeep Car driving on Iceland Road with Snow white Mountains and Sunset countryside, Winter, Aerial tracking dolly backwards
4k00:12Wide Shot of Jeep Car driving on Iceland Road with Snow white Mountains and Sunset countryside, Winter, Aerial tracking dolly backwards

Related video keywords