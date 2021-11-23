 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Wide view of Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. slow motion shot

S

By StudioASD

  • Stock footage ID: 1082764606
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV47.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.4 MB

Related stock videos

Top View of Professional Female Bodybuilder Doing Bicycle Crunches while Lying on the Yoga Mat in the Hardcore Gym. Muscular and Athletic Beautiful Woman Muscle, Power and Cardio Workout. Zoom Out
4k00:09Top View of Professional Female Bodybuilder Doing Bicycle Crunches while Lying on the Yoga Mat in the Hardcore Gym. Muscular and Athletic Beautiful Woman Muscle, Power and Cardio Workout. Zoom Out
African american woman in sportswear doing workout burning fat calories training strength practicing effort domestic fitness females aerobics sport fit at home slow motion
4k00:11African american woman in sportswear doing workout burning fat calories training strength practicing effort domestic fitness females aerobics sport fit at home slow motion
Back view of unrecognizable slender young woman sitting on yoga mat in lotus position and raising hands up outside in city park. Rear view of female practicing yoga outdoors in sunny day.
hd00:09Back view of unrecognizable slender young woman sitting on yoga mat in lotus position and raising hands up outside in city park. Rear view of female practicing yoga outdoors in sunny day.
Young attractive couple practicing yoga stretching workout at home, healthy lifestyle body care
hd00:18Young attractive couple practicing yoga stretching workout at home, healthy lifestyle body care
Yoga class multi racial group of women exercising healthy lifestyle in fitness studio yoga warrior poses
4k00:48Yoga class multi racial group of women exercising healthy lifestyle in fitness studio yoga warrior poses
Young woman doing sports at home, Female fitness training in sportswear in the room
4k00:17Young woman doing sports at home, Female fitness training in sportswear in the room
Mother meditating with daughter while active energetic child son playing, calm young mom doing yoga exercise at home for stress relief relaxing with naughty little kid. 4k video footage slow motion
4k00:20Mother meditating with daughter while active energetic child son playing, calm young mom doing yoga exercise at home for stress relief relaxing with naughty little kid. 4k video footage slow motion
Young woman doing sports at home, Female fitness training in sportswear in the room
4k00:10Young woman doing sports at home, Female fitness training in sportswear in the room

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Female yoga instructor performing upward bow and one leg wheel poses on jetty over lake
4k00:30Female yoga instructor performing upward bow and one leg wheel poses on jetty over lake
Relaxed mixed race woman practicing yoga, lying on mat with eyes closed in sunny cottage bedroom. simple healthy living in off the grid rural home.
4k00:18Relaxed mixed race woman practicing yoga, lying on mat with eyes closed in sunny cottage bedroom. simple healthy living in off the grid rural home.
Senior couple holding yoga mat smiling at home.
4k00:16Senior couple holding yoga mat smiling at home.
Same model in other videos
Close up view. The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye
4k00:19Close up view. The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye
The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye and then looks into the camera. Close up view footage
4k00:29The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye and then looks into the camera. Close up view footage
Woman practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Close up view footage
4k00:19Woman practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Close up view footage
Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Wide footage
4k00:29Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Wide footage
Woman on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunset. Wide view
4k00:21Woman on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunset. Wide view
Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga exercise outdoors in sunny day. Bare feet are very close
4k00:20Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga exercise outdoors in sunny day. Bare feet are very close
The girl performs warm-up legs exercises before yoga in nature n park
4k00:32The girl performs warm-up legs exercises before yoga in nature n park
Close up woman hands rolling yoga mat from training in park.
4k00:11Close up woman hands rolling yoga mat from training in park.

Related video keywords