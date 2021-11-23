0
Stock video
Wide view of Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. slow motion shot
S
By StudioASD
- Stock footage ID: 1082764606
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|47.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Top View of Professional Female Bodybuilder Doing Bicycle Crunches while Lying on the Yoga Mat in the Hardcore Gym. Muscular and Athletic Beautiful Woman Muscle, Power and Cardio Workout. Zoom Out
4k00:11African american woman in sportswear doing workout burning fat calories training strength practicing effort domestic fitness females aerobics sport fit at home slow motion
hd00:09Back view of unrecognizable slender young woman sitting on yoga mat in lotus position and raising hands up outside in city park. Rear view of female practicing yoga outdoors in sunny day.
hd00:18Young attractive couple practicing yoga stretching workout at home, healthy lifestyle body care
4k00:48Yoga class multi racial group of women exercising healthy lifestyle in fitness studio yoga warrior poses
4k00:20Mother meditating with daughter while active energetic child son playing, calm young mom doing yoga exercise at home for stress relief relaxing with naughty little kid. 4k video footage slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Relaxed mixed race woman practicing yoga, lying on mat with eyes closed in sunny cottage bedroom. simple healthy living in off the grid rural home.
Same model in other videos
4k00:29The ophthalmologist examines the patient's eye and then looks into the camera. Close up view footage
4k00:29Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga stretching exercise outdoors in sunny day. Wide footage
4k00:20Woman sitting on yoga mat and practicing yoga exercise outdoors in sunny day. Bare feet are very close
Related video keywords
activeactivityadultbalancebeautybodycaucasianenergyexercisefemalefitfitnessfreedomgreen grasshandhappyhealthhealthylifestylelotusmatmeditationmorningnatureoneoutdooroutdoorsparkpersonposepositionpracticepracticingrelaxrelaxationslow motionsportsportswearstretchingsummersunlightsunrisetrainingwellnesswomanworkoutyogayoung