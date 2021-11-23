 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young girl sitting on the floor with her dog Jack Russell Terrier and working on a smartphone, tablet Close up

S

By StudioASD

  • Stock footage ID: 1082764588
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV945.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Close-up face of Cute pug puppy dog sleeping by chin and tongue lay down on laminate floor
hd00:57Close-up face of Cute pug puppy dog sleeping by chin and tongue lay down on laminate floor
Beagle dog female owner caress stroking her pet lying on the back on natural stroking dog on the floor and enjoying the warm home atmosphere.
4k00:09Beagle dog female owner caress stroking her pet lying on the back on natural stroking dog on the floor and enjoying the warm home atmosphere.
Pomeranian Dog sit on robotic vacuum cleaner slides across the room
4k00:39Pomeranian Dog sit on robotic vacuum cleaner slides across the room
Close-up face of Cute pug puppy dog sleeping by chin and tongue lay down on mat floor
hd00:38Close-up face of Cute pug puppy dog sleeping by chin and tongue lay down on mat floor
Young girl with puppy sit on floor using digital tablet.
hd00:13Young girl with puppy sit on floor using digital tablet.
Little Girl Drawing on Paper with Colored Pencils While Laying on the Floor near Puppies. Cute Funny Golden Retriever Puppies Playing with Child Girl at Home. Pets and Animals Concept
hd00:12Little Girl Drawing on Paper with Colored Pencils While Laying on the Floor near Puppies. Cute Funny Golden Retriever Puppies Playing with Child Girl at Home. Pets and Animals Concept
Pomeranian Dog sit on robotic vacuum cleaner slides across the room
4k00:31Pomeranian Dog sit on robotic vacuum cleaner slides across the room
Dog sit on robotic vacuum cleaner slides across the room
4k00:45Dog sit on robotic vacuum cleaner slides across the room

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy asian woman sitting on floor, working remotely from home with laptop, petting dog. home office and freelancing concept.
4k00:19Happy asian woman sitting on floor, working remotely from home with laptop, petting dog. home office and freelancing concept.
Caucasian happy lesbian couple drinking tea sitting on floor stroking dog in new home. domestic life and leisure time.
4k00:17Caucasian happy lesbian couple drinking tea sitting on floor stroking dog in new home. domestic life and leisure time.

Related video keywords