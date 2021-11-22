0
Stock video
Super Slow Motion Shot of Golden Glittering Particles Isolated on Black Background at 1000 fps.
H
By Hefr
- Stock footage ID: 1082764561
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|532.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:59Falling real golden dust from right to left on black background. This footage can be used on first plan of different videos by blend modes Overlay or Screen. Shot on RED camera .
hd00:33Dark pink colored powder exploding towards camera in close up and super slow-motion, golden yellow background
Related video keywords
4kabstractartbackdropbackgroundbeautifulblackblurbokehbrightcelebrationchristmascolorfulconfettidecorationdesigndusteffectexplosionfestiveflashingglamourglitterglitteringglowgoldgoldenholidayilluminatedisolatedlightluxurymagicmotionparticlespartyshimmershiningshinyslowslow motionslowmotionspacesparklesparklingstartextureverticalyellow