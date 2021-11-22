 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Super Slow Motion Shot of Flying Tasty Basil Leaves Isolated on Black Background at 1000 fps.

H

By Hefr

  • Stock footage ID: 1082764558
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV347.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Super Slow Motion Shot of Flying Cuts of Colorful Vegetables and Water Drops on Black background at 1000fps.
4k00:15Super Slow Motion Shot of Flying Cuts of Colorful Vegetables and Water Drops on Black background at 1000fps.
Macro shot of various air bubbles in water rising up on light blue background. Super slow motion filmed on high speed cinema camera at 1000 fps.
4k00:30Macro shot of various air bubbles in water rising up on light blue background. Super slow motion filmed on high speed cinema camera at 1000 fps.
Super slowmotion footage of throwing fresh prawns and seasoning on ignited pan, 1000fps 4k
4k00:17Super slowmotion footage of throwing fresh prawns and seasoning on ignited pan, 1000fps 4k
Super Slow Motion Shot of Droplet Falling from Fresh Green Leaf at 1000fps.
4k00:17Super Slow Motion Shot of Droplet Falling from Fresh Green Leaf at 1000fps.
Beautiful water splash. Clear water flow on the surface of the stone. Super slow motion close up
hd00:34Beautiful water splash. Clear water flow on the surface of the stone. Super slow motion close up
Red tomato falling into tomato juice and splitting into four quarters. Slow motion video
hd00:09Red tomato falling into tomato juice and splitting into four quarters. Slow motion video
Fresh salad flying to bowl in super slow motion.
4k00:18Fresh salad flying to bowl in super slow motion.
Super Slow Motion Shot of Water Splashing from Coconut at 4K.
4k00:18Super Slow Motion Shot of Water Splashing from Coconut at 4K.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Water spurting out against Black Background, Slow motion 4K
4k00:11Water spurting out against Black Background, Slow motion 4K
Water spurting out against Black Background, Slow motion 4K
4k00:18Water spurting out against Black Background, Slow motion 4K
Water spurting out against Black Background, Slow motion 4K
4k00:10Water spurting out against Black Background, Slow motion 4K
Camera Motion. Bright Cocktail with Falling Olives on Dark Background. Super Slow Motion.
4k00:14Camera Motion. Bright Cocktail with Falling Olives on Dark Background. Super Slow Motion.

Related video keywords