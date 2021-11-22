0
Stock video
Super Slow Motion Shot of Flying and Rotating Makeup Brush and Brown Powder at 1000fps.
H
By Hefr
- Stock footage ID: 1082764555
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|59.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Shattered and broken glass shards flying through the air after crush broken window on a black background
4k00:25Super Slow Motion Shot of Glowing Coal and Fire Sparks Isolated on Black Background at 1000fps.
4k00:21Super Slow Motion Shot of Flying Empty Plastic Bottles on Light Blue Gradient Background at 1000fps.
4k00:13White Cloth Moving Away Rippling and Opening Background. Abstract Waving Silk Textile Transition 3d Animation with Alpha Mask Green Screen. 4k Ultra HD 3840x2160.
4k00:304K Dirty Hits, Dusty bullet hits on a wall with chunks of debris flying out . Powder explosion on black background. Impact dust particles. Dust explosion on black background, slow-motion close up. VFX
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Small black particles flying away from hot red blade while getting forged by an unrecognizable blacksmith. Glowing piece of iron being forged into blade. Forging knife blades.
Related video keywords
4kabstractaccelerationactionbackgroundbeautyblackblushblusherbrownbrushburstcarecolorconceptcosmeticdustenergyexplosionfacialfallingfashionfemaleflyingfootageglamourgoldgoldenhigh speedisolatedluxurymake upmake-upmakeupmakeup brushmotionparticlespourpowderprofessionalrotatingshadowsskinslowslow motionslowmotionstrewwoman