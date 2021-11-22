0
Stock video
Super Slow Motion Shot of Flying Tasty Green Herbs Isolated on Black Background at 1000 fps.
H
By Hefr
- Stock footage ID: 1082764552
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|573.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Roasting juicy meat steak with spices and herbs in burning charcoals fire on bbq grid, flames and smoke in slow motion. Juicy steak with grilling stripes ready for picnic celebration. Barbecue grill
4k00:11Vegetable Fresh Salad Food Healthy Meal Mediterranean Kitchen Vegetarian Diet Olive Oil. Closeup Pour Olive Oil on Fresh Salad. Close up Healthy Lunch, Colorful Food Onion Cucumber Radish. Slow Motion
4k00:18Slow motion of A cook grater Parmesan cheese, typical Italian cheese, on the plate just freshly brewed. Concept: Italian cuisine, cheese, restaurant and food.
4k00:07Delicious Grilled Prawns or Shrimps on Barbecue Grill. Fresh Asian Street China Town Seafood Market. Bangkok, Thailand. 4K, Slow Motion.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Yellow creamy pumpkin soup in bowl with pieces of bread surrounded by pumpkins on wooden table
4k00:30From above view of orange ripe pumpkins laid on wooden background and decorated with withered leaves
Related video keywords
1000fps4karomabackgroundbasilblackcondimentcookingcuisineculinarydarkdropexplosionfallingflavorflavourflyfoodfreshfreshnessgreengrowhealthyherbalherbshigh speedingredientisolatedkitchenleafleaveslightmintmotionnaturalnatureorganicplantrosemarysagesalviaseasoningslowslow motionslowmotionspicetastetastyvegetable