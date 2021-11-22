0
Stock video
Super Slow Motion Shot of Burning Number 2 Isolated on Black Background at 1000 fps.
H
By Hefr
- Stock footage ID: 1082764528
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|256.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30the fateful year 2020 written on paper and slowly burning at a stake. Madrid, Spain, November 11, 2020.
4k00:33Realistic full-sized single birthday candlelight 2 two number isolated on black background. Fire is floating. Footage ready for compositing, copy paste into your project. 4k, apple prores 422
4k00:46Two Realistic Candle Flame. 2 Different Candlelight isolated on transparent background. Footage has luma mate. Apple ProRes 422