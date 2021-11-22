0
Stock video
Mom holding baby in bedroom - Mother and child love
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082764351
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|55.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Happy family african american mixed race kid boy and caucasian mom baby sitter holding hands jumping on bed, young mother having fun laughing playing funny active game with cute child son in bedroom
4k00:20Close Up Footage of Newborn Baby Playing With Mother's Hand and Finger while Lying on the Back in Child Crib. Caucasian Neonate Toddler Bodning with Mom. Concept of Childhood, New Llife and Parenthood
4k00:10Loving african young mommy hugging soothing adorable sweet baby boy lying in bed. Smiling caring mixed race mother and cute little infant child girl cuddling in bedroom. Mum and child tender moments.
4k00:10Loving tender african american young mum holding adorable cute baby girl daughter embracing kissing small kid. Happy affectionate mixed race mother cuddling with infant child boy son standing at home.
hd00:12Newborn baby snuggled close to father sucks on dad's nose while looking up at him. Dad holding a tiny infant in his hands. Fatherhood concept with daddy showing affection to baby.
hd00:08A young and happy mother gently kisses her sleeping son in the handle. A young mother gently looks at her sleeping son. mother protects her child's sleep.