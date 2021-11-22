 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of child wearing eye test glasses in the optical shop, Indian-thai boy choosing glasses in optics store

J

By JU.STOCKER

  • Stock footage ID: 1082764342
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV663.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.6 MB

Related stock videos

Young boy in a medical mask looks out the window. Self-isolation in quarantine, coronavirus, covid 19.
4k00:11Young boy in a medical mask looks out the window. Self-isolation in quarantine, coronavirus, covid 19.
Smiling young woman doctor cardiologist wearing white medical coat and stethoscope showing hands heart shape looking at camera. Cardiology healthcare, love and medicine charity concept, portrait.
4k00:10Smiling young woman doctor cardiologist wearing white medical coat and stethoscope showing hands heart shape looking at camera. Cardiology healthcare, love and medicine charity concept, portrait.
Father with son in a medical mask. Virus epidemic
hd00:06Father with son in a medical mask. Virus epidemic
Poverty.Inequality.Black African mother puts a protective face mask on her young boy to prevent Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic
4k00:10Poverty.Inequality.Black African mother puts a protective face mask on her young boy to prevent Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic
Stay at home .Coronavirus covid-19 infected.Asian Boy Wearing Masks to Prevent Disease and Dust, pm.5,Stay at home quarantine coronavirus pandemic prevention.
4k00:14Stay at home .Coronavirus covid-19 infected.Asian Boy Wearing Masks to Prevent Disease and Dust, pm.5,Stay at home quarantine coronavirus pandemic prevention.
Funny little child girl wear medical uniform glasses holding stethoscope playing game as doctor, happy cute adorable small preschool kid pretending medic nurse looking at camera, close up portrait
4k00:07Funny little child girl wear medical uniform glasses holding stethoscope playing game as doctor, happy cute adorable small preschool kid pretending medic nurse looking at camera, close up portrait
Poverty. Inequality.Young Black African girl puts on a mask on her cute little brother during lockdown to prevent Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, South Africa
4k00:10Poverty. Inequality.Young Black African girl puts on a mask on her cute little brother during lockdown to prevent Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, South Africa
Happy funny adorable cute little preschool child boy wear white medical coat glasses holding stethoscope looking at camera playing doctor alone, children future professions concept, closeup portrait
4k00:10Happy funny adorable cute little preschool child boy wear white medical coat glasses holding stethoscope looking at camera playing doctor alone, children future professions concept, closeup portrait
Same model in other videos
Boy doing eye test checking examination with optometrist in optical shop, Optometrist doing sight testing for child patient in clinic
4k00:15Boy doing eye test checking examination with optometrist in optical shop, Optometrist doing sight testing for child patient in clinic
Boy doing eye test checking examination with optometrist in optical shop, Smiling Indian-thai boy choosing glasses in optics store
4k00:12Boy doing eye test checking examination with optometrist in optical shop, Smiling Indian-thai boy choosing glasses in optics store
Indian father and son choosing eyeglasses in optics store
4k00:21Indian father and son choosing eyeglasses in optics store
Boy doing eye test checking examination with optometrist in optical shop, Smiling Indian-thai boy choosing glasses in optics store
4k00:10Boy doing eye test checking examination with optometrist in optical shop, Smiling Indian-thai boy choosing glasses in optics store
Indian father and son choosing eyeglasses in optics store
4k00:08Indian father and son choosing eyeglasses in optics store

Related video keywords