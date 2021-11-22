0
Stock video
Zoom out timelapse view of Sukhbaatar Square by night in central Ulaanbaatar, the capital and largest city of Mongolia.
R
By R.M. Nunes
- Stock footage ID: 1082764042
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|826 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:068k Hyperlapse of crowd walking at Ximending Shopping District. Tourists walk and visit the crowded street in central of Taipei. Taiwan
4k00:13Night time lapse of Light in the windows of a multistory building. life in a big city. Serenade of light
4k00:15New York City, USA - April 6, 2018: Timelapse, time lapse of high angle, aerial view of NYC Herald Square midtown with crowd of people crossing crosswalk at night with tilt and shift effect
4k00:09Abu Dhabi city skyline with skyscrapers before sunrise with water reflection night to day transition timelapse from the Breakwater near cultural village. Few clouds on morning sky
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:20New York City Circa-2015, high angle aerial view of 42nd Street and 5th Avenue at night with Times Square in background
4k00:23New York City Circa-2015, aerial view of Midtown and Lower Manhattan at night, from 8th Ave by Times Square
4k00:26Top down aerial view of busy streets in downtown Manhattan in Times Square, New York City, with bright night lighting. Best New York vfx Aerial shot. Wide shot on 4k RED camera with green screens.
Related video keywords
activitiesarchitecturalarchitectureasiaasianattractionbuildingbusycapitalcentral asiacentrecitycityscapeday to nightdestinationdramaticduskeveningfacadefamousgovernmentilluminatedlandmarklandscapeleisuremajesticmongolmongoliamongolianmoodynightpalacepeopleplazasightseeingskysquaresukhbaatar squaretime lapsetimelapsetourtourismtouristtraveltwilightulaanbaatarulan batorurbanvacationview