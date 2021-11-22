 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

4K aerial view of drone, fishermen's boats are sailing towards the shore. Turquoise waters and bright weather.

A

By Andromeda stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082763562
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV173.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Flying through heavenly beautiful sunny cloudscape. Amazing timelapse of golden fluffy clouds moving softly on the sky and the sun shining through the clouds with beautiful rays and lens flare.
4k00:14Flying through heavenly beautiful sunny cloudscape. Amazing timelapse of golden fluffy clouds moving softly on the sky and the sun shining through the clouds with beautiful rays and lens flare.
aerial shot expensive luxury sport car SUV driving on the sunny clean road highway to mountains. Joy future packshot
4k00:13aerial shot expensive luxury sport car SUV driving on the sunny clean road highway to mountains. Joy future packshot
Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
4k00:21Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
4k00:09Ecology solar power station panels in the fields green energy at sunset landscape electrical innovation nature environment slow motion
Environment protection concept. Renewable energy. Sustainable development goals.
4k00:19Environment protection concept. Renewable energy. Sustainable development goals.
Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
Beautiful sunlight in the forest
4k00:20Beautiful sunlight in the forest
Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:30Aerial view city central park, trains, buildings and skyscrapers in New York during the day under blue skies. Best New York aerial shot. Wide shot on 4K RED camera.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
4k00:14AERIAL: Slow flight trough Empty Central Berlin Neighbourhood Street with Cathedrals and view on Alexanderplatz TV Tower during Corona Virus COVID19 on Overcast Cloudy Day
Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at dusk. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
4k00:29Toronto, Canada circa-2019. Aerial view of Toronto at dusk. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED 8K camera.
Aerial view of skyscrapers and buildings in Manhattan, New York City skyline, day light in the winter. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
4k00:31Aerial view of skyscrapers and buildings in Manhattan, New York City skyline, day light in the winter. Wide shot. 4k shot with a RED camera.
AERIAL: Over Brandenburger Tor with almost no People in Berlin, Germany due to Corona Virus COVID19 Pandemic in Beautiful Sunset Light
4k00:30AERIAL: Over Brandenburger Tor with almost no People in Berlin, Germany due to Corona Virus COVID19 Pandemic in Beautiful Sunset Light

Related video keywords