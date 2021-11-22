 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Small dog shepherd helps to graze a flock of sheep in a field, excitedly waving its tail

D

By Diedov Denys

  • Stock footage ID: 1082763385
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

Related stock videos

Herd of Sheep’s Walking on the Field between Mountains and halls, nice animals. Beautiful Nature and endless steppes in the Background. Shadow of the Clouds. Slow motion video of Sheep.
hd00:11Herd of Sheep’s Walking on the Field between Mountains and halls, nice animals. Beautiful Nature and endless steppes in the Background. Shadow of the Clouds. Slow motion video of Sheep.
Sheep herd moving towards us
hd00:14Sheep herd moving towards us
shepherd dogs moving a sheep herd to new pastures
hd00:36shepherd dogs moving a sheep herd to new pastures
Flock Of Sheep With Running German Shepherd
hd00:20Flock Of Sheep With Running German Shepherd
Sheep herd moving. Flock Of Sheep With Running on Mountain landscape. Shepherd outside the village. Livestock is grazing. Azerbaijan.
hd00:11Sheep herd moving. Flock Of Sheep With Running on Mountain landscape. Shepherd outside the village. Livestock is grazing. Azerbaijan.
shepherd dogs moving a sheep herd to new pastures
hd00:38shepherd dogs moving a sheep herd to new pastures
Sheepdog Guarding the Herd of Sheep. Close-up. Dog shepherd grazing sheep in the field. Flock of sheep grazing on a field in mountains. Georgia. Summer, sunny day.
4k00:17Sheepdog Guarding the Herd of Sheep. Close-up. Dog shepherd grazing sheep in the field. Flock of sheep grazing on a field in mountains. Georgia. Summer, sunny day.
Herding Sheep in Mountains, Flock of Sheep Grazing on Hill, Pastoral Landscape
hd00:21Herding Sheep in Mountains, Flock of Sheep Grazing on Hill, Pastoral Landscape

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Moving Low Angle Shot of Shepherd Dog Running Along the Fence While Guarding Sheep.Sheep Eating Grass on a Pasture, Beautiful Animals Grazing and Trees in the Background.Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera
4k00:08Moving Low Angle Shot of Shepherd Dog Running Along the Fence While Guarding Sheep.Sheep Eating Grass on a Pasture, Beautiful Animals Grazing and Trees in the Background.Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera

Related video keywords