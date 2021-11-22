0
Stock video
Small dog shepherd helps to graze a flock of sheep in a field, excitedly waving its tail
D
By Diedov Denys
- Stock footage ID: 1082763385
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Herd of Sheep’s Walking on the Field between Mountains and halls, nice animals. Beautiful Nature and endless steppes in the Background. Shadow of the Clouds. Slow motion video of Sheep.
hd00:11Sheep herd moving. Flock Of Sheep With Running on Mountain landscape. Shepherd outside the village. Livestock is grazing. Azerbaijan.
4k00:17Sheepdog Guarding the Herd of Sheep. Close-up. Dog shepherd grazing sheep in the field. Flock of sheep grazing on a field in mountains. Georgia. Summer, sunny day.