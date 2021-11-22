 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful young woman sleep together with her dog on bed at home in close-up, hugs adorable puppy, friendship concept

D

By Diedov Denys

  • Stock footage ID: 1082763376
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Cute pug dog in bed. Owner woman feed laying under the covers with enjoy sleepy pug beside her. Morning awake. Bedroom. Under blanket. Relax. Resting. Sweet dreams. Only owners feet. Close together
4k00:16Cute pug dog in bed. Owner woman feed laying under the covers with enjoy sleepy pug beside her. Morning awake. Bedroom. Under blanket. Relax. Resting. Sweet dreams. Only owners feet. Close together
Happy young female pet owner look at laptop with basenji dog. Cute adorable puppy look at comedy funny movie. Girl and her dog have fun, talk to family and friends on video chat conference app
4k00:25Happy young female pet owner look at laptop with basenji dog. Cute adorable puppy look at comedy funny movie. Girl and her dog have fun, talk to family and friends on video chat conference app
Beautiful romantic brunette woman lying on bed at the windows in slowmotion and takes her cat in hands. 1920x1080. hd
hd00:59Beautiful romantic brunette woman lying on bed at the windows in slowmotion and takes her cat in hands. 1920x1080. hd
Attractive young woman and cute shiba inu dog are sleeping together at home on bed hugging enjoying relaxation. Humans and animals friendship concept.
4k00:10Attractive young woman and cute shiba inu dog are sleeping together at home on bed hugging enjoying relaxation. Humans and animals friendship concept.
Young Woman Lying And Sleeping With Dog In Bed.
4k00:17Young Woman Lying And Sleeping With Dog In Bed.
Golden Retriever junior dog in the couch with human family
hd00:15Golden Retriever junior dog in the couch with human family
Close up mother kissing happy baby laughing enjoying loving mom nurturing toddler at home.
4k00:20Close up mother kissing happy baby laughing enjoying loving mom nurturing toddler at home.
woman read message with dog on knees, sitting on armchair. Rbbro closeup female use phone, browsing internet with pet. petting domestic animal in cozy home. casual smartphone
4k00:21woman read message with dog on knees, sitting on armchair. Rbbro closeup female use phone, browsing internet with pet. petting domestic animal in cozy home. casual smartphone

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cinematic shot of young serene woman is caressing with affection her lovely pet golden retriever dog while relaxing together before fall asleep on bed in bedroom at home.
4k00:21Cinematic shot of young serene woman is caressing with affection her lovely pet golden retriever dog while relaxing together before fall asleep on bed in bedroom at home.
Same model in other videos
Woman chooses wine in the Supermarket, customer selects product on the shelves in the store in close-up Alcohol sale
hd00:11Woman chooses wine in the Supermarket, customer selects product on the shelves in the store in close-up Alcohol sale
Young woman say no by shaking head and wagging her finger, rejecting gesture, disagree sign. Emotional face expression. Close-up portrait
hd00:10Young woman say no by shaking head and wagging her finger, rejecting gesture, disagree sign. Emotional face expression. Close-up portrait
Crazy pug dog trying to break out of hugs while brushing teeth
4k00:07Crazy pug dog trying to break out of hugs while brushing teeth
TOP view: Happy woman making snow angels, her pug dog funny running and jumping around
4k00:09TOP view: Happy woman making snow angels, her pug dog funny running and jumping around
Surprised pug dog does not want to brush his teeth, turns his head away from the owner and the toothbrush
4k00:13Surprised pug dog does not want to brush his teeth, turns his head away from the owner and the toothbrush
Funny tired fat pug dog relax on owner hands, woman hugs and scratch pet, best friends
4k00:10Funny tired fat pug dog relax on owner hands, woman hugs and scratch pet, best friends
Close-up of angry woman wagging a finger and scolding her pug dog, punish a dog, surprised, troubled pug
4k00:10Close-up of angry woman wagging a finger and scolding her pug dog, punish a dog, surprised, troubled pug
Happy couple play mobile game on smartphone, sitting on the grass in the park. Man win the game, woman lost
4k00:11Happy couple play mobile game on smartphone, sitting on the grass in the park. Man win the game, woman lost

Related video keywords