0
Stock video
Industrial production of sausage in a meat factory, unrecognizable worker shapes the sausage
D
By Diedov Denys
- Stock footage ID: 1082763370
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15Minced meat in chopper machine. Mixing meat and spices for making hot dogs and sausages in a food factory
Related video keywords
automatedbeefbutchercloseupconveyorcookingequipmentfactoryfillingfoodfood industryfood manufacturingfood productionhandhandsindustrialindustryintestinelinemakingmanufacturingmealmeatmeat equipmentmincedminced meatnutritionplantporkpork meatpreparationprocessprocessedprocessingproductionrawsausagesausagesunrecognizableworkworker