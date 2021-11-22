0
Stock video
Playful German boxer puppy chase small ball, dog runs to the camera in slow motion and catches a toy, plays with the owner
D
By Diedov Denys
- Stock footage ID: 1082763367
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|213.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Playful German boxer puppy chase small ball, dog runs to the camera in slow motion and catches a toy, plays with the owner
hd00:07Playful German boxer puppy chase small ball, dog runs to the camera in slow motion and catches a toy, plays with the owner
Same model in other videos
hd00:11Woman chooses wine in the Supermarket, customer selects product on the shelves in the store in close-up Alcohol sale
hd00:10Young woman say no by shaking head and wagging her finger, rejecting gesture, disagree sign. Emotional face expression. Close-up portrait
4k00:13Surprised pug dog does not want to brush his teeth, turns his head away from the owner and the toothbrush
4k00:10Close-up of angry woman wagging a finger and scolding her pug dog, punish a dog, surprised, troubled pug