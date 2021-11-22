 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Playful German boxer puppy chase small ball, dog runs to the camera in slow motion and catches a toy, plays with the owner

D

By Diedov Denys

  • Stock footage ID: 1082763367
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV213.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Playful German boxer puppy chase small ball, dog runs to the camera in slow motion and catches a toy, plays with the owner
hd00:08Playful German boxer puppy chase small ball, dog runs to the camera in slow motion and catches a toy, plays with the owner
Playful German boxer puppy chase small ball, dog runs to the camera in slow motion and catches a toy, plays with the owner
hd00:07Playful German boxer puppy chase small ball, dog runs to the camera in slow motion and catches a toy, plays with the owner
Close up tired boxer dog panting outside
4k00:05Close up tired boxer dog panting outside
Close up tired boxer dog panting outside
4k00:08Close up tired boxer dog panting outside
Close up tired boxer dog panting outside
4k00:08Close up tired boxer dog panting outside
Following boxer dog running fast
hd00:10Following boxer dog running fast
Following boxer dog running fast
hd00:13Following boxer dog running fast
Following boxer dog running fast
4k00:11Following boxer dog running fast
Same model in other videos
Woman chooses wine in the Supermarket, customer selects product on the shelves in the store in close-up Alcohol sale
hd00:11Woman chooses wine in the Supermarket, customer selects product on the shelves in the store in close-up Alcohol sale
Young woman say no by shaking head and wagging her finger, rejecting gesture, disagree sign. Emotional face expression. Close-up portrait
hd00:10Young woman say no by shaking head and wagging her finger, rejecting gesture, disagree sign. Emotional face expression. Close-up portrait
Crazy pug dog trying to break out of hugs while brushing teeth
4k00:07Crazy pug dog trying to break out of hugs while brushing teeth
TOP view: Happy woman making snow angels, her pug dog funny running and jumping around
4k00:09TOP view: Happy woman making snow angels, her pug dog funny running and jumping around
Surprised pug dog does not want to brush his teeth, turns his head away from the owner and the toothbrush
4k00:13Surprised pug dog does not want to brush his teeth, turns his head away from the owner and the toothbrush
Funny tired fat pug dog relax on owner hands, woman hugs and scratch pet, best friends
4k00:10Funny tired fat pug dog relax on owner hands, woman hugs and scratch pet, best friends
Close-up of angry woman wagging a finger and scolding her pug dog, punish a dog, surprised, troubled pug
4k00:10Close-up of angry woman wagging a finger and scolding her pug dog, punish a dog, surprised, troubled pug
Happy couple play mobile game on smartphone, sitting on the grass in the park. Man win the game, woman lost
4k00:11Happy couple play mobile game on smartphone, sitting on the grass in the park. Man win the game, woman lost

Related video keywords