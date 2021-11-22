0
Stock video
Raw sausage hanging on a shelf in a meat factory, food creation process
D
By Diedov Denys
- Stock footage ID: 1082763352
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|845.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Only made sausage, which is ready for baking in the oven. Raw, not ready sausage on the shelves.
hd00:09Only made sausage, which is ready for baking in the oven. Raw, not ready sausage on the shelves.
hd00:07Close-up view of the newly made sausage, which is ready for baking in the oven. Raw, not ready sausage on the shelves.
hd00:17Only made sausage, which is ready for baking in the oven. Raw, not ready sausage on the shelves.
Related video keywords
automatedbeefbutchercloseupconveyorcookingequipmentfactoryfillingfoodfood industryfood manufacturingfood productionhandhandsindustrialindustryintestinelinemakingmanufacturingmealmeatmeat equipmentmincedminced meatnutritionplantporkpork meatpreparationprocessprocessedprocessingproductionrawsausagesausagesshelfunrecognizableworkworker