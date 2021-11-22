0
Stock video
Woman collects leaves in a bouquet in the yellow autumn park on a sunny day. Picking up autumn yellow leaves. a walk in the autumn park. High quality 4k footage
r
- Stock footage ID: 1082763265
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|116.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Women's hands at sunset. The girl's hand runs over the yellow flowers in the meadow. Wild flowers in the rays of the setting sun. Concept of agriculture, walking in the Park.
4k00:06Young Indian woman bent over coffee table straighten bouquet in vase. Professional female decorator improve styling living room interior with flower arrangement. Housewife and housework chores concept
hd00:45Young beautiful bride and groom hug and talk in the park. Wedding bouquet. Feel happy. The sun shines
hd00:10bride wedding holds a wedding bouquet close-up big at sunset on the beach the sun goes down the outside
4k00:14Romantic bride holding flowers in garden. Closeup charming woman touching leaves and flowers outdoors. Portrait of brunette girl smelling roses in park.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Woman talking to her child on the stone shore a of lake on an autumn evening. Happy time with family. Mother showing her child something far on the lake. High quality 4k footage
4k00:11Happy woman holds and kisses her child on the shore of lake on a fall evening. Happy time with family. Mother holds a smiling child in her arms and spins. High quality 4k footage
4k00:12Happy woman raises her child to the sky on the shore of lake on a fall evening. Happy time with family. Mother holds and kisses a smiling child in her arms. High quality 4k footage
4k00:13Baby boy walking on the stone shore with his mother on an autumn evening. Happy time with family. Mother holding her child walking on stone shore. High quality 4k footage
4k00:15Baby boy walking on the stone shore with his mom and waves on an autumn evening. Happy time with family. Mother holding her child's hand walking on stone shore. High quality 4k footage