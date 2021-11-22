0
Stock video
Windmill provides clean power for ev in field. Man puts plug in electric automobile at station in countryside on cloudy day vertical view
S
By Slava Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1082763118
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|142.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Offshore wind farm Windpark Noordoostpolder near Urk, Flevoland, The Netherlands, with a seabird (european shag) on the foreground.
hd00:08Seabird (european shag) with offshore wind turbine farm on the background. Urk, Flevoland, The Netherlands.
hd00:11Livestock Grazing Herd of Cattle. Cows grazing and eating grass in the foreground with wind turbines generating electricity from wind power in the background.
4k00:29Windmills produce clean power in field. Engineers in orange helmets stand using tablet against transformer substation at rural site
4k00:19Windmills near the field. Top view from a drone. Blue sky, light shroud, windmills turn, green energy is generated. Alternative energy, clean land. Yellow plants, and a desert. Industrial farm.
4k00:14Working windmill turbine, renewable eco-friendly power sources. Electricity production in rural area. Energy eco system of countries with strong winds. Energy of the future, clean and cheap energy.
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Windmills rotate at rural station under cloudy sky. Man removes charger off white e-car and closes cap against operating propellers closeup
4k00:10Electric vehicle charged by windmills in field. Engineer and manager with project drawings in roll walk away against rotating propellers in countryside
4k00:16Wind turbine produces alternative energy for cars. Man removes plug from car and drives away against rotating propeller under blue sky
4k00:16Wind turbine produces alternative energy for cars. Man removes plug from car and drives away against rotating propeller under blue sky
4k00:11Windmills and electric car on charging station. Modern ev with connected plug stands against huge turbine rotating on cloudy day vertical view
4k00:11Wind machines provide clean power in field. Man charges white electric automobile against contemporary turbines operating in field closeup
4k00:08Windmills generate electricity for cars. Manager and specialist of maintenance look at project paper drawings against modern operating propellers
Related video keywords
alternativeautomobilebatterycarchargingcleancloseupcloudycountrysidecropdaydrivenecarelectricenergyevev carfarmfieldgenerategeneratorgreenhandhybridindustryinnovationmanoperateplugpowerproduceproductionpropellerprovideputrechargeresourcerotatestationsustainableturbineverticalviewwindwindfarmwindmill