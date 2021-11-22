0
Stock video
Worker fixes black leather credit card case element in white template and cuts details with laser cutter makro. Concept craft
S
By Slava Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1082763094
Video clip length: 00:57FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1280 × 720
|MOV
|31.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09closeup worker in green uniform and black leather gloves turns red iron valve in pumpjack sun shines in background
4k00:06Leather worker using press for installing metal rivet on geniune leather product. Using rivet gun during work with leather. Close up 4k
4k00:06Female worker using press for installing metal rivet on geniune leather product. Using rivet gun during work with leather. Close up 4k
4k00:06Old tailor hands move black leather wallet elements sewing on metal machine close upper view. Concept new accessory craft
4k00:11Old tailor moves black leather slices through aligning workbench and puts on pile upper view. Concept designed wallet craft
4k00:10Skilled tailor measures black leather slice width with special rusty tool at accessory manufacture closeup. Concept craftswork
4k00:09Leather accessory manufacture worker puts large fabric on workbench support before cutting templates closeup. Concept card case
Same model in other videos
hd00:31Workbench laser cutter cuts black leather wallet elements creating grey smoke over white template close zoom out. Concept production
hd00:12Leather accessory workshop master sets laser leather cutter rotating valve on new workbench closeup. Concept technology testing
hd00:30Worker fixes black leather wallet element in plastic template and under special laser cutter closeup. Concept accessory manufacture
hd00:30Craftsman fixes black leather credit card case in template and laser cutter cuts circles zoom out. Concept accessory craft
hd00:17Craftsman fixes black leather credit card case in template and laser cutter cuts circles closeup. Concept accessory craft
hd00:58Craftsman puts security system case detail in plastic template and laser cutter cuts circles line closeup. Concept accessory craft
hd00:18Worker fixes security system case element in template and laser cuts circles leaving grey smoke over workbench makro. Concept occupation