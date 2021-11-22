 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

New workbench laser cuts black leather security system case elements and worker takes detail up view. Concept manufacture

S

By Slava Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082763088
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791280 × 720MOV37.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11 MB

Related stock videos

Leather accessory workshop master sets laser leather cutter rotating valve on new workbench closeup. Concept technology testing
hd00:12Leather accessory workshop master sets laser leather cutter rotating valve on new workbench closeup. Concept technology testing
New workbench laser cuts black leather security system case elements and worker takes detail up view. Concept manufacture
hd00:40New workbench laser cuts black leather security system case elements and worker takes detail up view. Concept manufacture
Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe makro
hd00:19Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe makro
Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe makro
hd00:19Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe makro
Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe closeup. Concept contemporary technology
hd00:17Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe closeup. Concept contemporary technology
Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe makro. Concept contemporary technology
hd00:07Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe makro. Concept contemporary technology
Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe makro. Concept contemporary technology
hd00:07Metal workbench leather laser cutter element moves on special support at brown pipe makro. Concept contemporary technology
Cut sheet metal at workshop. Modern tool in heavy industry. Electroerosive cutting, New technologies in metalworking
hd00:29Cut sheet metal at workshop. Modern tool in heavy industry. Electroerosive cutting, New technologies in metalworking

Related video keywords