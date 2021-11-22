0
Stock video
Wind turbine rotates producing energy. Senior engineer and technician in helmets look at distant rotating propeller discussing project low angle shot
S
By Slava Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1082763079
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|186.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Professional technician in protective suit working with digital tablet at agricultural field with wind turbines rotating at sunset. Worker of wind power station.
4k00:32Elder engineer wearing hard hat and white costume using modern technology on smartphone working outdoor at wind turbines plant.
4k00:36Portrait of senior technician in hardhat holding digital tablet computer working on field of huge ecological windfarm. Alternative energy concept.
4k00:14Senior Engineer, Asian are monitoring system wind turbine electricity generation with teblet footage 4K
4k00:23Senior Engineer, Asian are monitoring system wind turbine electricity generation with teblet footage 4K
4k00:46Senior engineer in working suit using portable tablet computer monitoring system performance at windmill power station.
4k00:10Old caucasian engineer in white uniform working at windfarm in night shift using smartphone internet device in the field.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Ship cargo loading process. Grey haired manager in orange hardhat inputs information about freight in tablet computer in modern dockyard
4k00:16Marine port freight ship loading. Senior customs officer in helmet writes report on tablet standing by open vessel hold in sea dockyard
4k00:14Sea cargo port industry. Bearded manager in orange helmet with glasses talks to workers by portable radio in contemporary dock with cranes
4k00:18Grain elevator and silo tanks at farm. Professional builder in uniform at inspection checks powerful plant standing in field backside view
4k00:08Wind turbine generates alternative energy against cloudy sky. Engineer in orange helmet looks at huge windmill at offshore station backside view
4k00:11Wind turbines produce alternative energy. Professional engineers in yellow vests stand against rotating propellers discussing project backside view
4k00:15Windmills generate electricity under cloudy sky. Technician watches operation of modern rotating wind turbines at offshore station low angle shot
Related video keywords
alternativeanglecleancoastconstructiondiscussdistantdrivenecoelectricelectricityenergyengineerenvironmentenvironmentalfuturegenerategeneratorgreenhelmetinnovationlooklowmaintenancemodernoffshoreorangepowerproduceprojectpropellerrotateseniorshotspecialiststationsustainabletalktechniciantechnologyturbinewindwindmillworker