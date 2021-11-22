 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Wind turbines rotate producing energy. Experienced technicians with roll of paper drawings look in tablet against powerful machines at rural area

S

By Slava Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082763076
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV206.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Leaf of aluminum is rewound from one roll on another in production shop, time lapse
hd00:10Leaf of aluminum is rewound from one roll on another in production shop, time lapse
Aerial shot of wind mills rotating by the force of the wind and generating renewable energy in a green ecologic way to the planet. B-roll footage
hd00:09Aerial shot of wind mills rotating by the force of the wind and generating renewable energy in a green ecologic way to the planet. B-roll footage
Windmills rotate generating energy. Experienced engineer watches wind turbine indicators holding tablet and roll of project paper in golden field
4k00:08Windmills rotate generating energy. Experienced engineer watches wind turbine indicators holding tablet and roll of project paper in golden field
Wind turbines produce electric power in golden field. Engineer with project drawings roll stands against rotating propellers looking in tablet
4k00:07Wind turbines produce electric power in golden field. Engineer with project drawings roll stands against rotating propellers looking in tablet
Windmills generate alternative energy in golden wheat field. Technician with tablet and papers roll looks at rotating wind turbines in countryside
4k00:08Windmills generate alternative energy in golden wheat field. Technician with tablet and papers roll looks at rotating wind turbines in countryside
Electric car charged by alternative energy in field. Engineer and manager with roll of papers discuss project against rotating wind turbines
4k00:22Electric car charged by alternative energy in field. Engineer and manager with roll of papers discuss project against rotating wind turbines
Windmills rotate generating energy. Experienced engineer watches wind turbine indicators holding tablet and roll of project paper in golden field
4k00:08Windmills rotate generating energy. Experienced engineer watches wind turbine indicators holding tablet and roll of project paper in golden field
Wind turbines produce electric power in golden field. Engineer with project drawings roll stands against rotating propellers looking in tablet
4k00:07Wind turbines produce electric power in golden field. Engineer with project drawings roll stands against rotating propellers looking in tablet
Same model in other videos
Ship cargo loading process. Grey haired manager in orange hardhat inputs information about freight in tablet computer in modern dockyard
4k00:26Ship cargo loading process. Grey haired manager in orange hardhat inputs information about freight in tablet computer in modern dockyard
Marine port freight ship loading. Senior customs officer in helmet writes report on tablet standing by open vessel hold in sea dockyard
4k00:16Marine port freight ship loading. Senior customs officer in helmet writes report on tablet standing by open vessel hold in sea dockyard
Sea cargo port industry. Bearded manager in orange helmet with glasses talks to workers by portable radio in contemporary dock with cranes
4k00:14Sea cargo port industry. Bearded manager in orange helmet with glasses talks to workers by portable radio in contemporary dock with cranes
Grain elevator and silo tanks at farm. Professional builder in uniform at inspection checks powerful plant standing in field backside view
4k00:18Grain elevator and silo tanks at farm. Professional builder in uniform at inspection checks powerful plant standing in field backside view
Wind turbine generates alternative energy against cloudy sky. Engineer in orange helmet looks at huge windmill at offshore station backside view
4k00:08Wind turbine generates alternative energy against cloudy sky. Engineer in orange helmet looks at huge windmill at offshore station backside view
Wind turbines produce alternative energy. Professional engineers in yellow vests stand against rotating propellers discussing project backside view
4k00:11Wind turbines produce alternative energy. Professional engineers in yellow vests stand against rotating propellers discussing project backside view
Windmills generate electricity under cloudy sky. Technician watches operation of modern rotating wind turbines at offshore station low angle shot
4k00:15Windmills generate electricity under cloudy sky. Technician watches operation of modern rotating wind turbines at offshore station low angle shot
Offshore wind driven generator produces energy under blue sky. Technician of maintenance walks under windmill looking at built station low angle shot
4k00:09Offshore wind driven generator produces energy under blue sky. Technician of maintenance walks under windmill looking at built station low angle shot

Related video keywords