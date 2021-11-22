 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Butterfly and blooming flower. Wonderful insect with patterned wings eats pollen from gentle purple flower in spring park close view

S

By Slava Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082763061
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV216.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

A butterfly flying around a white flower
hd00:08A butterfly flying around a white flower
Butterfly eating pollen flower
hd00:12Butterfly eating pollen flower
Flying honey bee endless loop animation with clean alpha 4k footage shot from behind , you can use it for a close-up shot. It also comes with alpha channel so you can add background
4k00:06Flying honey bee endless loop animation with clean alpha 4k footage shot from behind , you can use it for a close-up shot. It also comes with alpha channel so you can add background
Insects on the pollen Insects on flowers, dragonflies, treetops Purple flower Hut Bee collecting pollen butterfly
4k00:39 Insects on the pollen Insects on flowers, dragonflies, treetops Purple flower Hut Bee collecting pollen butterfly
Sunflowers in the field at sunrise. Beautiful fields with sunflowers, butterflies and insects in summer. Beautiful summer loop background
4k00:16Sunflowers in the field at sunrise. Beautiful fields with sunflowers, butterflies and insects in summer. Beautiful summer loop background
A Butterfly Landing On Thistle (Cirsium)
hd00:48A Butterfly Landing On Thistle (Cirsium)
Yellow, orange, blue and black butterfly flying towards the camera into a clear blue sky in a deep green field
hd00:07Yellow, orange, blue and black butterfly flying towards the camera into a clear blue sky in a deep green field
A white butterfly drinking nectar from a flower before flying away slowly
4k00:15A white butterfly drinking nectar from a flower before flying away slowly

Related video keywords