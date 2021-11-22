0
Stock video
Windmill generates electric energy under blue sky. Engineer with tablet looks at high voltage power lines against rotating propeller
S
By Slava Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1082763013
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|616.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11A father engineer shows his project to his daughter for the construction of a wind farm. The daughter is interested in renewable energy. Concept of: family, engineering, future love for nature.
4k00:24Aerial close up shot of wind mills rotating by the force of the wind and generating renewable energy in a green ecologic way to the planet on a sunset.
4k00:16Wind power plant towers in sea. Energy Windwill in dusk ocean at sunset with beautiful golden horizon. Windenergy farm with many turbine windwill generating alternative energy.
4k00:10Animation with solar panel cells and spinning wind turbines on the eco energy farm. Power generators produce electricity with wind and solar panels with sunlight. This is clean and green industry.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Ship cargo loading process. Grey haired manager in orange hardhat inputs information about freight in tablet computer in modern dockyard
4k00:16Marine port freight ship loading. Senior customs officer in helmet writes report on tablet standing by open vessel hold in sea dockyard
4k00:14Sea cargo port industry. Bearded manager in orange helmet with glasses talks to workers by portable radio in contemporary dock with cranes
4k00:18Grain elevator and silo tanks at farm. Professional builder in uniform at inspection checks powerful plant standing in field backside view
4k00:08Wind turbine generates alternative energy against cloudy sky. Engineer in orange helmet looks at huge windmill at offshore station backside view
4k00:11Wind turbines produce alternative energy. Professional engineers in yellow vests stand against rotating propellers discussing project backside view
4k00:15Windmills generate electricity under cloudy sky. Technician watches operation of modern rotating wind turbines at offshore station low angle shot