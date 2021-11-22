 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman in mask chooses clothes. Pretty lady customer in disposable mask looks for woolen sweater standing by rack side view

S

By Slava Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082763010
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV634.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Indian and caucasian businesswomen wear medical face masks greeting with elbow bump work together in office. Two female colleagues avoid touch for coronavirus protection covid 19 spreading prevention.
4k00:15Indian and caucasian businesswomen wear medical face masks greeting with elbow bump work together in office. Two female colleagues avoid touch for coronavirus protection covid 19 spreading prevention.
African American female cafe worker wears face mask and gloves giving takeaway food bag to customer. Mixed race waitress holding takeout order standing in coffee shop restaurant with take away client.
4k00:07African American female cafe worker wears face mask and gloves giving takeaway food bag to customer. Mixed race waitress holding takeout order standing in coffee shop restaurant with take away client.
Virus mask spanish woman on street wearing face protection in prevention for coronavirus covid 19. Lady walking in public space on quarantine for food
4k00:12Virus mask spanish woman on street wearing face protection in prevention for coronavirus covid 19. Lady walking in public space on quarantine for food
Virus mask spanish woman on street wearing face protection in prevention for coronavirus covid 19. Lady walking in public space on quarantine for food
4k00:17Virus mask spanish woman on street wearing face protection in prevention for coronavirus covid 19. Lady walking in public space on quarantine for food
Mature female warehouse worker volunteer wearing face mask working in shipping delivery charitable stock organization packing donations box. Covid 19 coronavirus donating and volunteering concept.
4k00:19Mature female warehouse worker volunteer wearing face mask working in shipping delivery charitable stock organization packing donations box. Covid 19 coronavirus donating and volunteering concept.
Old hr manager checking female job applicant cv resume at job interview meeting. Senior employer wearing face mask reading seeker employment application. Social distance and safety at work concept.
4k00:26Old hr manager checking female job applicant cv resume at job interview meeting. Senior employer wearing face mask reading seeker employment application. Social distance and safety at work concept.
Diverse ethnicity female coworkers giving elbow bump to avoid corona virus spreading in office. Two business women wear medical face masks non-contact greeting working together, covid 19 protection.
4k00:16Diverse ethnicity female coworkers giving elbow bump to avoid corona virus spreading in office. Two business women wear medical face masks non-contact greeting working together, covid 19 protection.
Senior hr recruiter checking female job applicant cv talking at job interview meeting. Old employer wearing face mask reading seeker employment application. Social distance and safety at work concept.
4k00:12Senior hr recruiter checking female job applicant cv talking at job interview meeting. Old employer wearing face mask reading seeker employment application. Social distance and safety at work concept.
Same model in other videos
Manicured lady hands touch dress of brown colour among different coloured clothes in local shopping centre. Concept sales and discount
4k00:06Manicured lady hands touch dress of brown colour among different coloured clothes in local shopping centre. Concept sales and discount
Professional shopper looks at blue animal ball on shelf with wide range of animal toys in department store. Concept shopaholic
4k00:14Professional shopper looks at blue animal ball on shelf with wide range of animal toys in department store. Concept shopaholic
Brunette woman takes picture of tasty Korean wafer with cream and sweets in green autumn park closeup. Food blog concept
4k00:08Brunette woman takes picture of tasty Korean wafer with cream and sweets in green autumn park closeup. Food blog concept
Woman owner feeds funny shih tzu dog with tasty snack on green field in autumn park closeup slow motion. Teaching pet concept
hd00:11Woman owner feeds funny shih tzu dog with tasty snack on green field in autumn park closeup slow motion. Teaching pet concept
Manicured lady hands wash foot with foaming soap under water shower standing in bathroom
hd00:31Manicured lady hands wash foot with foaming soap under water shower standing in bathroom
Long haired lady in face mask walks along clothes shop and looks at different pullovers and jeans. Concept coronavirus quarantine
4k00:07Long haired lady in face mask walks along clothes shop and looks at different pullovers and jeans. Concept coronavirus quarantine
Young woman with long loose hair walks along department store and looks at different books. Concept winter sales and discounts
4k00:05Young woman with long loose hair walks along department store and looks at different books. Concept winter sales and discounts
Young woman with long loose flowing hair looks at new winter shoe on leg sitting on blue chair in store slow
4k00:26Young woman with long loose flowing hair looks at new winter shoe on leg sitting on blue chair in store slow

Related video keywords