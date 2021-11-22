0
Stock video
Wind turbine produces alternative energy against blue sky. Foreman in uniform with tablet looks at offshore station low angle shot
S
By Slava Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1082763001
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|668.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Young woman in orange jacket running up on top of mountain summit at sunset, raises arms into air, happy and drunk on life and happiness. Girl stand against landscape with wind turbines on background
4k00:07Close up two men shake hands at sunlight windmills installation business develops clean energy field power plant generator wind energy wind turbines african american slow motion
4k00:15Happy boy runs wheat field launches bright kite into sky mown playing with wind in field of an orange sunset on day lens flares wind turbines in summer slow motion. School break. Lifestyle. Childhood
hd00:123D montage scenes showing innocence of early childhood and earths natural beauty of wildlife and flowers
4k00:09One free happiness young woman joyful turn with opening raised hands on the grassland. The spring weather is natural sunny and windy, at skyline in horizon clouds. Background eco electrical windfarm
hd00:123D montage scenes showing innocence of early childhood and earths natural beauty of wildlife and flowers
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Ship cargo loading process. Grey haired manager in orange hardhat inputs information about freight in tablet computer in modern dockyard
4k00:16Marine port freight ship loading. Senior customs officer in helmet writes report on tablet standing by open vessel hold in sea dockyard
4k00:14Sea cargo port industry. Bearded manager in orange helmet with glasses talks to workers by portable radio in contemporary dock with cranes
4k00:18Grain elevator and silo tanks at farm. Professional builder in uniform at inspection checks powerful plant standing in field backside view
4k00:08Wind turbine generates alternative energy against cloudy sky. Engineer in orange helmet looks at huge windmill at offshore station backside view
4k00:11Wind turbines produce alternative energy. Professional engineers in yellow vests stand against rotating propellers discussing project backside view
4k00:15Windmills generate electricity under cloudy sky. Technician watches operation of modern rotating wind turbines at offshore station low angle shot
Related video keywords
alternativeanglebluedrivenecoecologicalelectricelectricityenergyengineerenvironmentforemangenerategeneratorinnovationlooklowmachinemaintenancemanmaturemillmodernoffshorepowerpowerfulproduceprofessionrenewablerotaterotationshotskyspecialiststationsubstationsustainabilitysustainabletablettechnicianturbineuniformwindwindmillworker