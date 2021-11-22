 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Sea industry port ship safety. General engineer in bright uniform walks to look at granary cisterns and equipment in harbour dockyard backside view

S

By Slava Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1082762899
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV714.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

container ship in import export and business logistic.By crane , Trade Port , Shipping.Tugboat assisting cargo to harbor.Aerial view.
4k00:09container ship in import export and business logistic.By crane , Trade Port , Shipping.Tugboat assisting cargo to harbor.Aerial view.
HONG KONG, CHINA - 17 JUL 2015: Busy container terminal of Hong Kong at night industrial background. Goods shipping worldwide from international port
4k00:05HONG KONG, CHINA - 17 JUL 2015: Busy container terminal of Hong Kong at night industrial background. Goods shipping worldwide from international port
Oil pump jack. Oil well. Oil production. Beautiful silhouette shot of an oil pump
hd00:11Oil pump jack. Oil well. Oil production. Beautiful silhouette shot of an oil pump
aerial view of the container port in Shenzhen China in the evening. 4k drone footage of global trade and logistics.
4k00:18aerial view of the container port in Shenzhen China in the evening. 4k drone footage of global trade and logistics.
Container loading in a cargo freight shipping with industrial crane.
4k00:13Container loading in a cargo freight shipping with industrial crane.
Container Cargo freight ship with working crane bridge in shipyard for Logistic Import Export background
hd00:10Container Cargo freight ship with working crane bridge in shipyard for Logistic Import Export background
Container Cargo freight ship with working crane bridge in shipyard for Logistic Import Export background
hd00:09Container Cargo freight ship with working crane bridge in shipyard for Logistic Import Export background
Timelapse video of a cargo ship loading in a cargo port in Hong Kong, It is one of the busiest ports in the world.
hd00:24Timelapse video of a cargo ship loading in a cargo port in Hong Kong, It is one of the busiest ports in the world.
Same model in other videos
Ship cargo loading process. Grey haired manager in orange hardhat inputs information about freight in tablet computer in modern dockyard
4k00:26Ship cargo loading process. Grey haired manager in orange hardhat inputs information about freight in tablet computer in modern dockyard
Marine port freight ship loading. Senior customs officer in helmet writes report on tablet standing by open vessel hold in sea dockyard
4k00:16Marine port freight ship loading. Senior customs officer in helmet writes report on tablet standing by open vessel hold in sea dockyard
Sea cargo port industry. Bearded manager in orange helmet with glasses talks to workers by portable radio in contemporary dock with cranes
4k00:14Sea cargo port industry. Bearded manager in orange helmet with glasses talks to workers by portable radio in contemporary dock with cranes
Grain elevator and silo tanks at farm. Professional builder in uniform at inspection checks powerful plant standing in field backside view
4k00:18Grain elevator and silo tanks at farm. Professional builder in uniform at inspection checks powerful plant standing in field backside view
Wind turbine generates alternative energy against cloudy sky. Engineer in orange helmet looks at huge windmill at offshore station backside view
4k00:08Wind turbine generates alternative energy against cloudy sky. Engineer in orange helmet looks at huge windmill at offshore station backside view
Wind turbines produce alternative energy. Professional engineers in yellow vests stand against rotating propellers discussing project backside view
4k00:11Wind turbines produce alternative energy. Professional engineers in yellow vests stand against rotating propellers discussing project backside view
Windmills generate electricity under cloudy sky. Technician watches operation of modern rotating wind turbines at offshore station low angle shot
4k00:15Windmills generate electricity under cloudy sky. Technician watches operation of modern rotating wind turbines at offshore station low angle shot
Offshore wind driven generator produces energy under blue sky. Technician of maintenance walks under windmill looking at built station low angle shot
4k00:09Offshore wind driven generator produces energy under blue sky. Technician of maintenance walks under windmill looking at built station low angle shot

Related video keywords