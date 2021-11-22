0
Stock video
Phnom Penh glowing in the dark background
P
- Stock footage ID: 1082762614
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|84.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|2.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|632 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Beautiful gold shimmering particles with lens flare on black background in slow motion. 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
4k00:10Abstract Pulsing Ring motion graphic element. perfect for background or logo placement. Particle flowing with motion creating a plasma, portal effect or beating heart pulse. 3D render, 4K loop
4k00:41Light pulses.Beautiful light leak in Ultra High on dark background with Real lens flare.no.107
4k00:10Night sky milky way galaxy. this is animated. The universe's shiny sky stars looing at outer space stars sparkle at evening, View of cosmic space blue sky shine sparkle starfield stars.
4k00:08abstract blue geometrical background with moving lines and dots. looping cg animation bog data
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30An opt art 3d rendering of a big human female eye with a dark pupil, colorful iris and flickering retina with a small one inside. The small eye grows bigger and forms a tunnel in human conscience.