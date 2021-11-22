0
Stock video
Child catching toy fish in a pool. Little boy fisher catching plastic toy fish on pool amusement park summer day. Little boy have fun on fishing.
P
By Petryshak
- Stock footage ID: 1082762476
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|62.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Silhouetted happy asian family playing and having fun on the beach at sunset. Slow Motion. Family, Freedom and Travel concept.
hd00:07Cute little baby and his father having swimming lesson in the pool. The father is holding his son in his hands and embracing him. Little boy is happily smiling
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
hd00:17little boy running with toy wind turbine in hand at summer sunset nature outdoors Wheat field Happy kid child playing having fun pinwheel Happiness vacation childhood children happy family holiday
hd00:21A little boy looks in the box, is surprised and happy to receive a surprise. The child opened a box with a gift. Slow Motion.
hd00:13Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
hd00:10Child catching toy fish in a pool. Little boy fisher catching plastic toy fish on pool amusement park summer day. Little boy have fun on fishing.