0
Stock video
Child playing with swing outdoor. Adorable cute baby infant boy child at playground swinging. Portrait of happy child, rest in park, kid having fun playing in fresh air.
P
By Petryshak
- Stock footage ID: 1082762458
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|78.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Kid like plane jump to mother hug woman loves kissing, concept friendly strong family female happiness little young girl playful happy run to mother babysitter nanny lying sofa in cozy apartment
Same model in other videos
hd00:14Happy light-haired toddler is swaying on swing in park at summer day, portrait of happy and laughing child. Adorable cute baby infant boy child at playground swinging.
hd00:29Child playing with swing outdoor. Adorable cute baby infant boy child at playground swinging. Portrait of happy child, rest in park, kid having fun playing in fresh air.
hd00:16Happy light-haired toddler is swaying on swing in park at summer day, portrait of happy and laughing child. Adorable cute baby infant boy child at playground swinging.