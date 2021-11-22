 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A handsome emotional kid rides on carousel at children playground in park, real emotions. Close up view of little baby boy is in great delight from riding on the carousel.

P

By Petryshak

  • Stock footage ID: 1082762440
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4121.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of family pointing to drone at merry-go-round, Zagreb, Croatia.
4k00:13Aerial view of family pointing to drone at merry-go-round, Zagreb, Croatia.
Authentic shot of a happy smiling father and little daughter are having fun to drive a bumper car together at fun fair in amusement park with luna park lights at night.
4k00:20Authentic shot of a happy smiling father and little daughter are having fun to drive a bumper car together at fun fair in amusement park with luna park lights at night.
Aerial view of family spinning at merry-go-round, Zagreb, Croatia.
4k00:10Aerial view of family spinning at merry-go-round, Zagreb, Croatia.
Authentic shot of a happy smiling father carrying his little daughter on a shoulders having fun together in amusement park with luna park lights at night.
4k00:17Authentic shot of a happy smiling father carrying his little daughter on a shoulders having fun together in amusement park with luna park lights at night.
Aerial view of family enjoying day at the public playground, Zagreb, Croatia.
4k00:08Aerial view of family enjoying day at the public playground, Zagreb, Croatia.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JAN 07, 2015: Kids on carousel merry-go-round amusement ride with galloping horses.
hd00:14MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JAN 07, 2015: Kids on carousel merry-go-round amusement ride with galloping horses.
Happy Mother with Long Dark Hair and Little Daughter Riding on Carousel and Laughing Together. Baby Girl Wearing Purple Jacket Sitting on a White Horse in a Roundabout Next to Brunette Woman.
hd00:17Happy Mother with Long Dark Hair and Little Daughter Riding on Carousel and Laughing Together. Baby Girl Wearing Purple Jacket Sitting on a White Horse in a Roundabout Next to Brunette Woman.
Little girl riding on Merry Go Round carousel
hd00:17Little girl riding on Merry Go Round carousel

Related video keywords