0
Stock video
teeth treatment by crowns and venners digital design
G
- Stock footage ID: 1082762398
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1280 × 720
|MP4
|3.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:21Invisalign braces or invisible retainer make bite correction. Medically accurate 3D animation
4k00:11Happy older senior adult man hold cane sit on sofa looking at camera. relaxed optimistic disabled retired elderly 80s grandfather dental smile posing with walking stick at nursing home, portrait
hd00:16Removable mandibular prosthesis all on 6 system supported by implants. Medically accurate 3D animation of human teeth and dentures
4k00:30Professional male dentist show beautiful teeth in mirror to happy woman visitor. Positive female patient of dental clinic enjoying amazing smile after treatment.
4k00:29Doctor scans the patient's teeth in the clinic. The dentist holds in his hand a manual 3D scanner for the jaw and mouth. Dental health. Creates a 3D model of teeth and gums on a medical monitor.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Hands of male dentist with dental nurse examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:16Caucasian male dentist with dental nurse examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
4k00:18Caucasian male dentist and dental nurse examining teeth of female patient at modern dental clinic. healthcare and dentistry business.
Related video keywords
afterbeautifulbeautybeforebleachcarecariesceramiccliniccloseupcosmeticcrowndentaldental assistantdental caredental photographydentistdentistrydenturediseasedoctorgumhealthhealth carehealthyhollywoodhygieneimplantlipsmacromedicalmedicinemolarmouthoralorthodonticpatientporcelainprosthesisprostheticsmilesomatologyteethtoothtreatmentveneerveneerswhitewhitenwhitening