0
Stock video
Happy family. Silhouette of a young family with a little son. Kid is learning to ride a bike. Silhouettes family with the child stand in a sunset. Teamwork, holding hands. Happy family concept.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082762302
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|268.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
4k00:21girl wants to become pilot and astronaut. Slow motion. Happy girl runs with a toy airplane on field in the sunset light. children play toy airplane. teenager dreams of flying and becoming pilot.
hd00:20Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
4k00:17Hand of happy girl at sunset. Sunset between the hands of girl. Happy girl with long hair dreamily stretches out her hand to the sun. Child's dream hand to the sun. happy family concept
hd00:12Close up back view young woman opening curtain lace standing in luxury apartment home or hotel looking through window enjoying wellbeing light city skyscrapers morning close up slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:35Happy loving couple kissing at sunset showing emotional intimacy touching hugging and cuddling slow motion RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
hd00:11Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
4k00:29Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
4k00:19Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
hd00:24Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
hd00:19Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:08Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.