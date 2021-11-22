0
Stock video
Happy young mother with a children play kites together on park. Boy running with flying kite in hand. Silhouette of happy people running at sunset in the park.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082762299
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|237.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
4k00:07Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view
4k00:11happy family mom and son hold hands close-up teamwork. mother and boy kid together hands at sunset. parent girl and child happy childhood. lifestyle happy family mother day concept
4k00:16little Asian girl walking on the green field with their parents, holding the hand of his father, slow motion
4k00:17Hand of happy girl at sunset. Sunset between the hands of girl. Happy girl with long hair dreamily stretches out her hand to the sun. Child's dream hand to the sun. happy family concept
hd00:10Happy family mom and daughter in field at sunset. Mom with daughter stretch their hand to sun while playing with rays. Concept of happy family and togetherness with nature. Happy family concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:13Happy family walking towards ocean holding hand playing on the beach at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
4k00:19Mother swinging little girl around Happy family on the beach holding hands sat sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
4k00:29Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
4k00:19Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
hd00:24Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
hd00:08Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.
4k00:21Silhouette the happy family of four people, mother, father and two children are happy sitting in the open trunk of a car at the sunset time. Concept of summer vacation and friendly family.
hd00:26Farmer goes with rubber boots along green field. Rubber boots for work use. A worker go with his rubber boots at sunset time. Concept of agricultural business. Steadicam video.
Related video keywords
activeboychildchildhoodchildrendaughterdream childrenfamilyfieldfungamegirlgrassgrouphappyhappy familyhappy family runhappy family runningholidayjoykidkid childrenkid runkid runningkitemanymommothernatureoutdooroutdoorsoutsideparkplayrunsilhouetteskysonsummersunsetsunset outdoorteamworktogethervacationwalkwomanyoung