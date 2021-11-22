 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Golden wheat field. Senior farmer walking his land a golden field full of wheat harvest on a sunset. Male hand of the farmer touching of the golden wheat while he walking his field towards the sun.

S

By Serg Grbanoff

  • Stock footage ID: 1082762287
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4235.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV51.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.2 MB

Related stock videos

Close up portrait of senior smile man with beard looking to the camera in the golden field on the blue sky background sunny day .Face Happy Farmer Worker summer nature Farming Real people Concept
4k00:15Close up portrait of senior smile man with beard looking to the camera in the golden field on the blue sky background sunny day .Face Happy Farmer Worker summer nature Farming Real people Concept
Portrait of old happy fermer in the golden wheal field on the colorful sky background.
4k00:10Portrait of old happy fermer in the golden wheal field on the colorful sky background.
Farmer agronomist in field wheat at sunset. Ecoculture farm. Senior farmer, business owner looks in tablet in field wheat. Senior agronomist with tablet in hands. Farmer agronomist checks eco-crops
4k00:10Farmer agronomist in field wheat at sunset. Ecoculture farm. Senior farmer, business owner looks in tablet in field wheat. Senior agronomist with tablet in hands. Farmer agronomist checks eco-crops
old senior man farmer with digital tablet working in field smart farm in a field with wheat. agriculture concept. working in field harvesting crop. old senior farmer is engaged in farm agriculture
4k00:17old senior man farmer with digital tablet working in field smart farm in a field with wheat. agriculture concept. working in field harvesting crop. old senior farmer is engaged in farm agriculture
Close up of the senior Caucasian good looking wise man farmer in a hat looking at the side, turning face to the camera and smiling in the wheat field. Portrait.
4k00:19Close up of the senior Caucasian good looking wise man farmer in a hat looking at the side, turning face to the camera and smiling in the wheat field. Portrait.
Close up portrait of senior man with beard looking to the camera in the golden field background.
4k00:13Close up portrait of senior man with beard looking to the camera in the golden field background.
Portrait shot of the good looking senior bold man in the plaid shirt standing in the golden wheat field, crossing hands in front of him and smiling happily to the camera on the sunny sky background.
4k00:17Portrait shot of the good looking senior bold man in the plaid shirt standing in the golden wheat field, crossing hands in front of him and smiling happily to the camera on the sunny sky background.
Close up portrait of happy fermer with beard smiling on camera in the golden field on the sky background.
4k00:22Close up portrait of happy fermer with beard smiling on camera in the golden field on the sky background.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

portrait of piglet and proud farmer. concept of organic , organic food and passion for work . animal or nature human connection with nature
4k00:14 portrait of piglet and proud farmer. concept of organic , organic food and passion for work . animal or nature human connection with nature
Same model in other videos
Mature engineer working on smartphone with satellite dish telecom network on telecommunication tower on background.
4k00:18Mature engineer working on smartphone with satellite dish telecom network on telecommunication tower on background.
Hunting hunter men with gun walking through the forest during the hunting season.
4k00:26Hunting hunter men with gun walking through the forest during the hunting season.
Hands of adult farmer touching and sifting wheat grains in a sack. Wheat grain in a hand after good harvest. Agriculture concept.
hd00:27Hands of adult farmer touching and sifting wheat grains in a sack. Wheat grain in a hand after good harvest. Agriculture concept.
Silhouette engineer working on satellite dish telecom network on telecommunication tower in sunset.
4k00:16Silhouette engineer working on satellite dish telecom network on telecommunication tower in sunset.
Hands of adult farmer touching and sifting wheat grains in a sack. Wheat grain in a hand after good harvest. Agriculture concept.
hd00:20Hands of adult farmer touching and sifting wheat grains in a sack. Wheat grain in a hand after good harvest. Agriculture concept.
Old man walking in the woods with his dog, a sunny spring day. Beautiful rays of the sun.
hd00:25Old man walking in the woods with his dog, a sunny spring day. Beautiful rays of the sun.
Silhouette engineer working on satellite dish telecom network on telecommunication tower in sunset.
4k00:17Silhouette engineer working on satellite dish telecom network on telecommunication tower in sunset.
Mature couple Nordic walking on pathway in the meadow.
4k00:28Mature couple Nordic walking on pathway in the meadow.

Related video keywords