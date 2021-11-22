0
Stock video
Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of man engineer with phone overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset. Industrial, oil and gas concept.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082762269
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|296.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
hd00:14Oil Industry Pump jack with one oil worker who using a phone and typing on laptop.In a background are Silhouettes of two Pump jack at sunset light.
hd00:24Silhouette two engineers shaking hands on the background a oil pump at sunset. Industrial, oil and gas concept.
4k00:24Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
hd00:11Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:24Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
hd00:19Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
4k00:21Silhouette the happy family of four people, mother, father and two children are happy sitting in the open trunk of a car at the sunset time. Concept of summer vacation and friendly family.
hd00:13Climber helping teammate climb, the man with the backpack reached out a helping hand to his friend. Hiker helping friend while trekking on hill. Tourist man helps someone to climb the mountain.
hd00:30Couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains. Teamwork couple hiking, help each other, trust assistance, sunset. Man giving hand a woman to help her to climb the mountain.
Related video keywords
barrelbusinesscellcrudecrude oilderrickdesertdrilldrillingenergyengineerengineeringequipmentexplorationfieldfossilfossil fuelfuelgasgasolinehelmetindustrialindustryjackjoblaptopmachinemalemanminingoccupationoiloil fieldoil industryoilfieldoutdoorspersonpetroleumpowerproductionpumppump jackpumpingrigsilhouetteskysunsettechnologyworker