 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of man engineer with phone overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset. Industrial, oil and gas concept.

S

By Serg Grbanoff

  • Stock footage ID: 1082762269
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4296.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

Related stock videos

Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
4k00:29Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
Oil Industry Pump jack with one oil worker who using a phone and typing on laptop.In a background are Silhouettes of two Pump jack at sunset light.
hd00:14Oil Industry Pump jack with one oil worker who using a phone and typing on laptop.In a background are Silhouettes of two Pump jack at sunset light.
Oil pump jack. Oil well. Oil production. Beautiful silhouette shot of an oil pump
hd00:11Oil pump jack. Oil well. Oil production. Beautiful silhouette shot of an oil pump
Silhouette two engineers shaking hands on the background a oil pump at sunset. Industrial, oil and gas concept.
hd00:24Silhouette two engineers shaking hands on the background a oil pump at sunset. Industrial, oil and gas concept.
oil drilling, oil platform in the sea, ship. X-ray image.
hd00:29oil drilling, oil platform in the sea, ship. X-ray image.
Oil refinery factory in silhouette and sunrise sky
hd00:12Oil refinery factory in silhouette and sunrise sky
Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
4k00:24Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
Close up crane operated for transfer object swing over the sea around in offshore oil and gas platform, 4k footage.
4k00:13Close up crane operated for transfer object swing over the sea around in offshore oil and gas platform, 4k footage.
Same model in other videos
Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
4k00:26Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:11Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
hd00:24Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:19Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
Silhouette the happy family of four people, mother, father and two children are happy sitting in the open trunk of a car at the sunset time. Concept of summer vacation and friendly family.
4k00:21Silhouette the happy family of four people, mother, father and two children are happy sitting in the open trunk of a car at the sunset time. Concept of summer vacation and friendly family.
Climber helping teammate climb, the man with the backpack reached out a helping hand to his friend. Hiker helping friend while trekking on hill. Tourist man helps someone to climb the mountain.
hd00:13Climber helping teammate climb, the man with the backpack reached out a helping hand to his friend. Hiker helping friend while trekking on hill. Tourist man helps someone to climb the mountain.
Couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains. Teamwork couple hiking, help each other, trust assistance, sunset. Man giving hand a woman to help her to climb the mountain.
hd00:30Couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains. Teamwork couple hiking, help each other, trust assistance, sunset. Man giving hand a woman to help her to climb the mountain.
Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:19Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.

Related video keywords