 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Helping Hand. The man gave hand a teammate to help her to climb the mountain. Help and assistance, hand reaching out to help a friend at beautiful sunset sky.

S

By Serg Grbanoff

  • Stock footage ID: 1082762251
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4215.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
hd00:10Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:11Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
teamwork help business travel silhouette slow motion video concept. Helping hand silhouette between two climbers. teamwork group of tourists lends a helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. couple man
hd00:27teamwork help business travel silhouette slow motion video concept. Helping hand silhouette between two climbers. teamwork group of tourists lends a helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. couple man
Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:19Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
teamwork Silhouette of helping hand hikers help business travel silhouette concept. happy family couple group of tourists happy family lends a helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. people two
hd00:30teamwork Silhouette of helping hand hikers help business travel silhouette concept. happy family couple group of tourists happy family lends a helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. people two
Steadicam shot of father teaching son how to ride his bike on a park pathway with safety helmet.
hd00:14Steadicam shot of father teaching son how to ride his bike on a park pathway with safety helmet.
Couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains. Teamwork couple hiking, help each other, trust assistance, sunset. Man giving hand a woman to help her to climb the mountain.
hd00:30Couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains. Teamwork couple hiking, help each other, trust assistance, sunset. Man giving hand a woman to help her to climb the mountain.
Happy cute afro american girl playing plane game laughing having fun with young father, happy dad lifting small child daughter up fly enjoying family leisure airplane game relaxing on sofa at home
4k00:06Happy cute afro american girl playing plane game laughing having fun with young father, happy dad lifting small child daughter up fly enjoying family leisure airplane game relaxing on sofa at home
Same model in other videos
Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
4k00:26Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:11Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
4k00:29Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
4k00:19Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
hd00:24Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:19Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.
hd00:08Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.
Young fitness sport woman running on road at sunset. Slow motion.
4k00:22Young fitness sport woman running on road at sunset. Slow motion.

Related video keywords