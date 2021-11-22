0
Stock video
Helping Hand. The man gave hand a teammate to help her to climb the mountain. Help and assistance, hand reaching out to help a friend at beautiful sunset sky.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082762251
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|215.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Teammate helping hiker to reach summit . Couple hiking in New Zealand, hand reach out to help female hiker reach the summit. A helping hand concept
hd00:11Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:27teamwork help business travel silhouette slow motion video concept. Helping hand silhouette between two climbers. teamwork group of tourists lends a helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. couple man
hd00:19Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:30teamwork Silhouette of helping hand hikers help business travel silhouette concept. happy family couple group of tourists happy family lends a helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. people two
hd00:14Steadicam shot of father teaching son how to ride his bike on a park pathway with safety helmet.
hd00:30Couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains. Teamwork couple hiking, help each other, trust assistance, sunset. Man giving hand a woman to help her to climb the mountain.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
hd00:11Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
4k00:29Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
4k00:19Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
hd00:24Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
hd00:19Silhouette of helping hand between two climber. two hikers on top of the mountain, a man helps a man to climb a sheer stone. couple hiking help each other silhouette in mountains with sunlight.
hd00:08Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.
Related video keywords
achievementactivityadventureassistancebackgroundchallengecliffclimbclimberclimbingconceptcoupleextremefreedomfriendfriendshipgivinghandhandshelphelpinghikehikerhikingholdinghopehumanleadermalemanmountainnaturepeakpersonrescueriskrocksilhouetteskysportstrengthsuccesssunsunsetsupportteamteamworktwowoman