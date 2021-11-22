0
Stock video
Fitness young woman drinking from sport bottle during a workout pause in stadium. Woman drinking water from bottle after working out, outdoor. Healthy sport running athletic concept.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082762239
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|250.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Hispanic woman drinking water from bottle after gym, outdoor workout, city sport, brunette latin girl drink clear mineral water after jogging. Generation z lifestyle.
4k00:20Young fitness woman drinking water from plastic bottle after morning jog, run. Sweating woman. Close up
4k00:31Young fitness woman drinking water after training, morning run. woman sitting on a bench. Close up
4k00:20african american Young woman athlete drinking water from reusable bottle and heavily breathing after morning workout in the park
4k00:15Close up shot of a female who finished her run, listening to the music and drinking the water from her reusable glass bottle. She had an intense workout, so she feels tired.
Same model in other videos
4k00:29Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
4k00:19Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
hd00:24Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
hd00:08Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.
4k00:21Silhouette the happy family of four people, mother, father and two children are happy sitting in the open trunk of a car at the sunset time. Concept of summer vacation and friendly family.
hd00:26Farmer goes with rubber boots along green field. Rubber boots for work use. A worker go with his rubber boots at sunset time. Concept of agricultural business. Steadicam video.
Related video keywords
activeadultathleticattractivebeautifulbeautybodybodycarebottlebrunettedrinkdrinkingexerciseexercisingfemalefitfitnessfriendsgirlhappyhealthhealthyhispanicholdinghomelatinlifestylelossmannatureoutdooroutdoorspersonrefreshmentrestrestingrunnerslimslow motionsmilesportsports clothingsummerthirstytrainingwaterwellbeingwomanworkout