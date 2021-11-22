 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fitness young woman drinking from sport bottle during a workout pause in stadium. Woman drinking water from bottle after working out, outdoor. Healthy sport running athletic concept.

S

By Serg Grbanoff

  • Stock footage ID: 1082762239
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4250.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

Hispanic woman drinking water from bottle after gym, outdoor workout, city sport, brunette latin girl drink clear mineral water after jogging. Generation z lifestyle.
4k00:18Hispanic woman drinking water from bottle after gym, outdoor workout, city sport, brunette latin girl drink clear mineral water after jogging. Generation z lifestyle.
Young fitness woman drinking water from plastic bottle after morning jog, run. Sweating woman. Close up
4k00:20Young fitness woman drinking water from plastic bottle after morning jog, run. Sweating woman. Close up
Young fitness woman drinking water after training, morning run. woman sitting on a bench. Close up
4k00:31Young fitness woman drinking water after training, morning run. woman sitting on a bench. Close up
Fitness woman drinking water from bottle in sunny forest
hd00:29Fitness woman drinking water from bottle in sunny forest
Attractive couple walking with bicycles and drinking water in the forest
hd00:15Attractive couple walking with bicycles and drinking water in the forest
african american Young woman athlete drinking water from reusable bottle and heavily breathing after morning workout in the park
4k00:20african american Young woman athlete drinking water from reusable bottle and heavily breathing after morning workout in the park
Close up shot of a female who finished her run, listening to the music and drinking the water from her reusable glass bottle. She had an intense workout, so she feels tired.
4k00:15Close up shot of a female who finished her run, listening to the music and drinking the water from her reusable glass bottle. She had an intense workout, so she feels tired.
Beautiful Young Active Female Running Nature Sunset Drinking Water Active Life
4k00:15Beautiful Young Active Female Running Nature Sunset Drinking Water Active Life
Same model in other videos
Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
4k00:29Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
4k00:19Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
hd00:24Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.
hd00:08Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.
Young fitness sport woman running on road at sunset. Slow motion.
4k00:22Young fitness sport woman running on road at sunset. Slow motion.
Silhouette the happy family of four people, mother, father and two children are happy sitting in the open trunk of a car at the sunset time. Concept of summer vacation and friendly family.
4k00:21Silhouette the happy family of four people, mother, father and two children are happy sitting in the open trunk of a car at the sunset time. Concept of summer vacation and friendly family.
Farmer goes with rubber boots along green field. Rubber boots for work use. A worker go with his rubber boots at sunset time. Concept of agricultural business. Steadicam video.
hd00:26Farmer goes with rubber boots along green field. Rubber boots for work use. A worker go with his rubber boots at sunset time. Concept of agricultural business. Steadicam video.
Farmer woman with tablet working in wheat field during harvesting by a combine, she controls the harvesting process. The girl uses a tablet, plans to harvest. Concept of technology in agriculture
hd00:25Farmer woman with tablet working in wheat field during harvesting by a combine, she controls the harvesting process. The girl uses a tablet, plans to harvest. Concept of technology in agriculture

Related video keywords