 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fit woman use smart watch at sunset. Runner checking pulse on smartwatch on running workout. Modern technology and a healthy lifestyle. Athlete run woman check pulse on fitness bracelet.

S

By Serg Grbanoff

  • Stock footage ID: 1082762236
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4307.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.9 MB

Related stock videos

Active lifestyle man tourist looking tech smartwatch smart watch. Closeup macro close up arm beach touch screen on wrist band of person relaxing use sport application ai audio message voice
4k00:19Active lifestyle man tourist looking tech smartwatch smart watch. Closeup macro close up arm beach touch screen on wrist band of person relaxing use sport application ai audio message voice
A young girl sits on the green grass after doing yoga, and uses the phone.
4k00:11A young girl sits on the green grass after doing yoga, and uses the phone.
Woman do Nordic walking in nature. Girls and children use trekking sticks and nordic poles, backpacks. Family travels and goes in for sports. Kid is learning from mother and grandmother the proper
4k00:17Woman do Nordic walking in nature. Girls and children use trekking sticks and nordic poles, backpacks. Family travels and goes in for sports. Kid is learning from mother and grandmother the proper
Active lifestyle woman tourist looking tech smartwatch smart watch. Closeup macro close up arm beach touch screen on wrist band of person relaxing use sport application ai audio message voice
4k00:18Active lifestyle woman tourist looking tech smartwatch smart watch. Closeup macro close up arm beach touch screen on wrist band of person relaxing use sport application ai audio message voice
Active lifestyle woman looking tech smartwatch smart watch. Closeup macro close up arm beach touch screen on wrist band of person relaxing use sport application ai audio message voice recognition
4k00:30Active lifestyle woman looking tech smartwatch smart watch. Closeup macro close up arm beach touch screen on wrist band of person relaxing use sport application ai audio message voice recognition
Woman do Nordic walking in nature. Girls and children use trekking sticks and nordic poles, backpacks. Family travels and goes in for sports. Kid is learning from mother and grandmother the proper
4k00:11Woman do Nordic walking in nature. Girls and children use trekking sticks and nordic poles, backpacks. Family travels and goes in for sports. Kid is learning from mother and grandmother the proper
Active lifestyle man looking tech smartwatch smart watch start and go run macro close up arm beach touch screen on wrist band person relaxing use sport application ai audio message voice recognition
4k00:12Active lifestyle man looking tech smartwatch smart watch start and go run macro close up arm beach touch screen on wrist band person relaxing use sport application ai audio message voice recognition
Woman do Nordic walking in nature. Girls and children use trekking sticks and nordic poles, backpacks. Family travels and goes in for sports. Kid is learning from mother and grandmother the proper
4k00:18Woman do Nordic walking in nature. Girls and children use trekking sticks and nordic poles, backpacks. Family travels and goes in for sports. Kid is learning from mother and grandmother the proper

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful aerial shot of two female surfers standing at the edge of cliff / rock and watching waves at sunset. Use for fitness/lifestyle advertising / commercial.
4k00:17Beautiful aerial shot of two female surfers standing at the edge of cliff / rock and watching waves at sunset. Use for fitness/lifestyle advertising / commercial.
Same model in other videos
Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
4k00:29Industrial, oil and gas concept. Silhouette working engineer oil rig. Oil rigs at sunset. Silhouette of woman engineer with tablet overseeing the site of crude oil production at sunset.
Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
4k00:19Childhood bike concept. Mother teaching son to ride bicycle. Happy cute boy learn to riding a bike in park at sunset time. Young mom teaching son to ride bike first time on countryside rural road.
Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
hd00:24Silhouette family farmers working in a wheat field at sunset. Young parents with their daughter in a wheat field. The concept of organic farming and family business.
Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.
hd00:08Lovely girl is awake and standing before window. Beautiful woman opening curtains and looking through the window.
Young fitness sport woman running on road at sunset. Slow motion.
4k00:22Young fitness sport woman running on road at sunset. Slow motion.
Silhouette the happy family of four people, mother, father and two children are happy sitting in the open trunk of a car at the sunset time. Concept of summer vacation and friendly family.
4k00:21Silhouette the happy family of four people, mother, father and two children are happy sitting in the open trunk of a car at the sunset time. Concept of summer vacation and friendly family.
Farmer goes with rubber boots along green field. Rubber boots for work use. A worker go with his rubber boots at sunset time. Concept of agricultural business. Steadicam video.
hd00:26Farmer goes with rubber boots along green field. Rubber boots for work use. A worker go with his rubber boots at sunset time. Concept of agricultural business. Steadicam video.
Farmer woman with tablet working in wheat field during harvesting by a combine, she controls the harvesting process. The girl uses a tablet, plans to harvest. Concept of technology in agriculture
hd00:25Farmer woman with tablet working in wheat field during harvesting by a combine, she controls the harvesting process. The girl uses a tablet, plans to harvest. Concept of technology in agriculture

Related video keywords